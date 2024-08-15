Mike McGuire, St. Croix River valley architect and entrepreneur, dies at 95

Michael Graham McGuire was born in Minneapolis in 1928 and grew up in St. Cloud and Mankato. He served in post-World War II Germany with the U.S. Army, then attended the University of Chicago and the University of Minnesota School of Architecture. He moved to New York City after graduation, then, after marrying Juliann Halvorson in 1957, returned to the Twin Cities to take a job at an architecture firm and start a family. Early on, while designing a client’s St. Croix River house, McGuire found the steep riverfront lot on the Wisconsin side of the St. Croix where he would build his family’s home. It sits just south of the St. Croix Crossing bridge.