Inside Waltz’s ouster: Before Signalgate, talks with Israel angered Trump

In the end, however, Wiles and other members of the White House senior staff grew to feel that Waltz wasn’t a good fit in the West Wing — and specifically with Trump. Even before Signalgate, the national security adviser was on thin ice, with some White House officials warning that he might be one of the first senior advisers to be swapped out. His handling of sensitive discussions on Signal — which is not approved inside the government for classified conversations — may have been the final factor, even though he held on for more than a month after it was publicized, officials said.