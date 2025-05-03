Medcalf: Today’s racism may end in tomorrow’s shame

While I am typically saddened when I meet an elderly person who lives alone, without regular contact from friends and family members, I also know there is sometimes another side to that despair. Some of the folks who governed their lives through hatred paid for their choices in their final years as those they loved abandoned them and decided to divorce themselves from a legacy of racism, sexism, homophobia or another instrument of hate that had been stitched into their family trees. They began to see the world through another lens and wanted no part of their parents’ or grandparents’ toxic traditions.