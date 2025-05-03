Medcalf: Today’s racism may end in tomorrow’s shame

His name was William Hitler.
As a young man he traveled to Germany, where his uncle had recently been named chancellor.
There, he tried to use his relative’s status for personal gain but subsequently recognized Uncle Adolf’s white supremacist policies for what they were: destructive and dangerous.
Later, Adolf Hitler’s half-nephew — who won a Purple Heart after he fought against his uncle’s German army and suffered a shrapnel wound as a member of the U.S. Navy in World War II — changed his name to William Stuart-Houston, in an attempt to erase the stench that his family surname will carry for ages.
“I have just left Germany and Adolf Hitler, who is my uncle I personally have no time for,” he said after he’d entered the United States prior to the start of World War II. “I believe that Hitler’s policy in Europe will not bring any benefit to the human race at all.”
The initial fight against those who traffic in racism is often futile because they do not think about the future and only focus on how they feel today. Shiloh Hendrix — the woman who allegedly called a 5-year-old boy a racial slur at a park in Rochester, as seen in a video of the incident — has doubled-down on the vitriol she used against that child in a viral moment, which will soon make her wealthy.
When she was confronted by a man who challenged her at the park, she claimed the boy had gone through one of her bags, per the video. The child, according to social media responses, is autistic, though the Star Tribune could not independently confirm that.
“If he acts like one, then he’s going to be called one,” Hendrix said about her repeated use of the slur on the video.