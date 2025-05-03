Sports

Rainy day makes for a soggy 151st Kentucky Derby

The Associated Press
May 3, 2025 at 9:52PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rain made for a soggy 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, with the Churchill Downs dirt strip listed as sloppy and horse racing fans protecting their fancy hats and clothing with clear plastic ponchos.

A field of 19 3-year-olds was set to run 1 1/4 miles for a $3.1 million prize and the garland of red roses shortly after 7 p.m. ET.

Journalism was the 4-1 wagering favorite in the hours leading up to America's most famous race.

Rain fell on and off throughout the day and the 60-degree (15-Celsius) temperature made it feel cool for the horses and humans. That didn't stop fans from betting, drinking, eating, smoking and shopping for souvenirs.

It was the first Derby run on a sloppy track since 2019, when Country House won via disqualification.

BETH HARRIS

The Associated Press

