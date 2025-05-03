After nearly a quarter-century, Sue Abderholden is stepping down as head of NAMI Minnesota

When Sue Abderholden took over NAMI Minnesota in 2001, just weeks after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that traumatized the nation, the organization had a $160,000 budget and 2.5 staff positions. Nearly a quarter-century later, it’s a $3 million organization with a staff of 37.
And now Abderholden has announced her retirement as executive director of what has become the state’s most prominent mental health advocacy organization. She will remain in the job through October as NAMI launches a leadership transition process.
“Sue Abderholden’s leadership has been nothing short of transformational,” said Jessica Gourneau, board president of NAMI Minnesota, in a statement. “Her fierce advocacy at the Legislature, her strategic partnerships across sectors, and her tireless work to create culturally responsive, person-centered care have set the gold standard for mental health advocacy.”
NAMI Minnesota (the acronym stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness) works to promote development of community mental health programs and services, change public attitudes about mental illnesses, improve access to services and increase opportunities for recovery.
Since Abderholden took over in 2001, the landscape around mental illness has undergone a sea change: Less discrimination against people with mental illnesses, and more reliable funding streams using Medicaid instead of grants.
“It’s viewed as part of the health care system in a way it wasn’t before,” Abderholden, 70, told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Saturday. “We’ve seen a huge shift in attitudes. People talk about it now.
“When I went to the Capitol after I started at NAMI, people were not talking about mental health. Now legislators talk about how it’s important to them and their families. People testify and tell their stories.”
Abderholden, a Macalester College graduate who earned a master’s degree in public health administration from the University of Minnesota, previously held leadership positions at social service organizations such as Arc of Minnesota and PACER Center, as well as U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone’s Minnesota office. Her family had a foster care license for years, providing respite care for families of children with disabilities and youth aging out of foster care.