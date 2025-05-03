After nearly a quarter-century, Sue Abderholden is stepping down as head of NAMI Minnesota

She drove legislative reforms to Minnesota’s mental health system, helping to pass more than two dozen laws reshaping education, health care, housing and criminal justice to better serve people living with mental illnesses. The laws required mental health training for teachers, secured mental health screenings for individuals entering jails, helped reform commitment laws to promote voluntary engagement in treatment, expanded crisis and early intervention services, and fought to restrict the use of solitary confinement for individuals with mental illnesses in prisons.