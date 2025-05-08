Agriculture

Minnesota farmers leave fields for D.C. to lobby for farm bill passage

National Farmers Union members said uncertain economic times make the provisions in the bill even more important.

By Christopher Vondracek

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 8, 2025 at 9:36PM
Anne Schwagerl, a soybean farmer from Big Stone County in Minnesota, speaks at a rally seeking passage of the farm bill at the Capitol this week.
Anne Schwagerl, a soybean farmer from Big Stone County in Minnesota, speaks at a rally seeking passage of the farm bill at the Capitol this week. (Christopher Vondracek/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Anne Schwagerl put one kid in a tractor with her husband and another with her father-in-law before leaving Big Stone County for Washington, D.C. She did not want to leave in the middle of planting season, but felt it was imperative.

“With mounting uncertainty on farms across the country, commodity prices continuing to flounder, and input prices remaining high,” Schwagerl said. “We need Congress to prioritize a farm bill that supports family farmers and ranchers.”

Schwagerl and other members of the National Farmers Union came to Washington, D.C., this week to lobby their representatives and let them know that things are not going well for them.

“I’m going into this next growing season, looking at the worst farm economy of my career, and that’s without a farm bill,” Schwagerl said.

Peter and Anne Schwagerl grow Camelina and kernza as well as soybeans at their Big Stone County farm. Right now, they are in the middle of planting soybeans. (Christopher Vondracek/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The last time farm country faced a farm trade crisis, President Donald Trump also sat in office.

But that’s where the similarities end, the farmers said.

Back in 2018, there’d been strong commodity prices for crop farmers. That’s not the case this time around.

Moreover, Congress is now two years behind in renewing the farm bill.

And now there are rumblings of significant cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, that would be taken out of the farm bill, which usually has bipartisan support.

Instead, Republican leaders have talked about sliding SNAP funding and other pieces into the omnibus budget reconciliation process to avoid a 60-vote threshold needed in the Senate otherwise.

That has Democrats vocally pushing back.

Related Coverage

Agriculture

Two Minnesotans in Congress will lead Democrats in farm policy

Greater Minnesota

At Farmfest, congressional candidates spar over stalled farm bill, D.C. and California regulations

“Cutting SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] by $230 billion will result in children, seniors, veterans and disabled Americans going without food,” said Rep. Angie Craig, a southeastern Minnesota Democrat and the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, at a rally Wednesday on the Hill.

“It’s also terrible for the farm economy,” she said.

At a press conference on Wednesday, farmers and SNAP recipients called for keeping the program whole.

“Rural areas [often] use more SNAP than a lot of urban areas,” said Kat Becker, an organic farmer from Athens, Wis. “Not everyone can drive to a farmers market.”

Rep. Brad Finstad, a Republican representing southern Minnesota who chairs a nutrition subcommittee, said his GOP majority is working to produce “accountability and efficiency” in federal nutrition programs.

In a statement, Finstad also noted the program costs taxpayers $1.2 trillion and wants policies “that protect the purpose of SNAP, improve program integrity, and preserve nutrition assistance for who our neighbors who need it most,” particularly children, elderly and the disabled.

Farming is not a monolith, and many other production agriculture voices want to give Trump time to drive new trade deals, as well as refocus spending on the farm safety net.

The Trump administration is also responding to a mandate to drive down the size of the federal government,

Schwagerl, thought, fears a rupturing to the farm bill’s past success: passing a farm safety net with nutrition funding, which has traditionally brought along Democrats and Republicans.

Instead, farmers are left with more uncertainty, she said.

Back home in Minnesota, farmers from the Driftless region in the southeastern corner to the Red River Valley in the northwest are planting.

The latest crop report finds nearly half of the state’s corn crop in the ground. Nearly 80% of sugar beets have been planted, with soybeans just getting started.

Schwagerl could not stay long in D.C. becaise sje jad tp get back to help out on her family’s western Minnesota farm, where they are hoping for sunshine plus a bit of rain to get the soybeans off to a good start.

about the writer

about the writer

Christopher Vondracek

Agriculture Reporter

Christopher Vondracek covers agriculture for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Agriculture

See More

Agriculture

Minnesota farmers leave fields for D.C. to lobby for farm bill passage

Anne Schwagerl, a soybean farmer from Big Stone County in Minnesota, speaks at a rally seeking passage of the farm bill at the Capitol this week.

National Farmers Union members said uncertain economic times make the provisions in the bill even more important.

Retail

Midwest favorite Jack Link’s has made beef jerky the family business

card image

Greater Minnesota

This Minnesota high school is stocking its salad bar with lettuce it grows on-site

card image