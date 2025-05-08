Minnesota farmers leave fields for D.C. to lobby for farm bill passage

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Anne Schwagerl put one kid in a tractor with her husband and another with her father-in-law before leaving Big Stone County for Washington, D.C. She did not want to leave in the middle of planting season, but felt it was imperative.
“With mounting uncertainty on farms across the country, commodity prices continuing to flounder, and input prices remaining high,” Schwagerl said. “We need Congress to prioritize a farm bill that supports family farmers and ranchers.”
Schwagerl and other members of the National Farmers Union came to Washington, D.C., this week to lobby their representatives and let them know that things are not going well for them.
“I’m going into this next growing season, looking at the worst farm economy of my career, and that’s without a farm bill,” Schwagerl said.
The last time farm country faced a farm trade crisis, President Donald Trump also sat in office.
But that’s where the similarities end, the farmers said.
Back in 2018, there’d been strong commodity prices for crop farmers. That’s not the case this time around.
Moreover, Congress is now two years behind in renewing the farm bill.