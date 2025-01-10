Two Minnesotans in Congress will lead Democrats in farm policy

That two Minnesotans in Congress will sit in the ranking member spot on the Agriculture Committee in the Senate and House wasn’t on pundits’ post-election bingo cards. With the retirement of Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow, it was widely expected the four-term Klobuchar would become the ranking member in the Senate. Klobuchar herself, a supporter of biofuels and Minnesota staple crops from sugar beets to corn and soybeans, turkey to hogs, had frequently spoken of the apparent succession in her party on stage at summer Farm Fests and the State Fair.