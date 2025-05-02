Politics

U.S. set to pay family of Ashli Babbitt, killed by police Jan. 6, lawyers say

Lawyers for the Justice Department and Judicial Watch said they reached a settlement in principle with the family of Babbitt, whose fatal shooting became a defining moment of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

May 2, 2025 at 7:55PM
Melody Black, from Minnesota, becomes emotional as she visits a memorial near the U.S. Capitol Building for Ashli Babbitt, who was killed in the building after a pro-Trump mob broke in, on Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Tribune News Service)

Attorneys said at a court hearing Friday that they’ve reached a settlement in principle for the U.S. government to pay the family of Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter fatally shot by police on Jan. 6, 2021, as she raised herself into the opening of a broken glass door panel deep inside the U.S. Capitol.

No specifics were disclosed and no final deal has been signed, attorneys for the Justice Department and Judicial Watch said at the hearing.

The lawsuit, which seeks $30 million, was brought by Babbitt’s husband, Aaron, who is executor of his wife’s estate. The case had been set for trial later this year before the Justice Department changed its position after President Donald Trump returned to office.

Babbitt’s death became one of the defining moments of the riot after graphic videos of the shooting disseminated widely. Federal prosecutors, in closing the 2021 investigation that determined that the shooting was justified, acknowledged “the tragic loss of life” and offered condolences to her family.

Prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to prove that Babbitt’s civil rights were violated. Authorities have said it was reasonable for the officer, Lt. Michael Byrd, to believe he was firing in self-defense or in defense of members of Congress, their aides and others.

Babbitt was one of five people who authorities said died as a result of the siege, including Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who collapsed after being assaulted by rioters and died Jan. 7. Among members of the far right, Babbitt’s death has inspired vigils, rallies, rap lyrics and social media hashtags. Many view her as a martyr.

A Maryland driver's license photo of Ashli Babbitt. (Maryland MVA/Courtesy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/The Associated Press)
