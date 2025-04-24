This Minnesota high school is stocking its salad bar with lettuce it grows on site

WINONA – For the latest lessons on sustainable agriculture, high school students here are getting something to chew on.
Since the start of the school year, students and staff at Winona Senior High School have operated six hydroponic gardens, known as “Flex Farms,” right inside their cafeteria.
While the soil-free gardens were rooted in the idea of providing a hands-on learning experience, they have since become a real source of nutrition for the school’s more than 800 students. Led by sophomore Miriam Jackson, the school now grows up to 200 pounds of fresh lettuce each month in the cafeteria.
“It’s been awesome for everyone to see the hands-on experience and just watch it all the way through,” Miriam said. “It’s stuff like this that helps get kids more involved in agriculture.”
Hydroponic lettuce goes from seed to salad bar in about four weeks, Miriam said. Seedlings spend their first three days in a dark, moist unit before moving to a germination table for light and constant watering. After that, they’re transferred to the garden, where they grow for roughly three weeks before harvest.
For now, most of the gardening is limited to lettuce — mainly iceberg and romaine — though Miriam said they’ve also started experimenting with basil and cherry tomatoes.
“For me, it’s been exciting to watch the impact you can have as just one individual,” said Miriam, who spends about 10 to 15 hours a week testing pH levels and managing nutrients in the gardens.
Jennifer Walters, the school’s nutrition director, said the idea for the farm dates back to the COVID era, when the school secured two gardens for use in the agriculture department. Then, last summer, the school received a grant from the state’s Urban Agriculture Grant Program to purchase four additional gardens for about $5,000 each.