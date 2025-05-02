Tyler Herro’s brother Austin transfers from South Carolina to St. Thomas

St. Thomas men’s basketball coach Johnny Tauer continued to build on his transfer class Friday with a commitment from South Carolina’s Austin Herro.
Herro, the younger brother of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, played in 10 games with the Gamecocks last season. He earned a scholarship after redshirting as a walk-on during the 2023-24 season.
The 6-3 guard from Milwaukee was a three-star prospect by ESPN in the 2023 class. He led Whitnall High to a Wisconsin state runner-up finish as a senior.
The Tommies lost two of their top scorers in the portal with Miles Barnstable (Tulsa) and Kendall Blue (Nebraska), but they’ve also added some quality depth.
Tauer signed Iowa and Miami (Fla.) transfer Isaiah Johnson-Arigu and Furman transfer Tommy Humphries. Both Johnson-Arigu and Humphries were former standouts at Totino-Grace.