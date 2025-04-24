‘Show up’ and ‘pay it forward’: How Minnesota food companies can help startups thrive

With a mountain of technical and creative talent and the headquarters of some of the biggest and most influential food companies in the country, Minnesota should be spinning out nationally recognized grocery store hits nonstop.
Should be.
“We are so resource-rich,” said Allison Hohn, executive director of local food-biz group Naturally Minnesota. “Yet no one thinks of us as the hub of food and ag innovation.”
That’s not a new problem, Hohn said, but it requires urgent solutions.
“We have every right and reason to win,” she said.
Hohn has led Naturally Minnesota, formerly known as Grow North, for nearly five years. She has helped launch dozens of startups, only to see many languish in the liminal space between early success and meaningful growth.
That needed boost comes in the form of a check.
“The medtech industry has been really successful in getting their community to reinvest, but that has not happened in the food and ag community,” Hohn said. “The only way people want to give back is with their time, and people are overmentored.”