US and UK expected to make announcements after Trump touts a 'major trade deal'

WASHINGTON — The United States and Britain are expected to announce a trade deal on Thursday that will lower the burden of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and potentially deliver a political victory for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Trump said on Wednesday that he would announce a ''major trade deal'' with a ''big, highly respected country,'' which he did not identify. A U.S. official confirmed the country was Britain, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss talks before an announcement.
Trump later posted on Truth Social that it ''should be a very big and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom.''
Starmer's office said the prime minister would give an ''update'' about U.S. trade talks later in the day.
''As you know, talks with the U.S. have been ongoing and you'll hear more from me about that later today.'' Starmer said at a defense conference in London.
The president placed a 10% tax on imports from Britain, as well as 25% tariffs on autos, steel and aluminum on the premise that doing so would foster more factory jobs domestically.
A major goal of British negotiators has been to reduce or lift the U.S. import tax on U.K. cars and steel. The U.S. is the largest destination for British cars, accounting for more than a quarter of U.K. auto exports in 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Britain has also sought tariff exemptions for pharmaceuticals, while the U.S. wants greater access to the British market for agriculture products. Starmer's government has said it won't lower U.K. food standards to allow in chlorine-rinsed American chicken or hormone-treated beef.