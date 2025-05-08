Minnesota Catholics praise the selection of the first U.S. pope

Minnesota Catholics expressed delight Thursday as the Catholic Church welcomed its first pope ever from the United States.
Cardinal Robert Prevost, who was born in Chicago and has spent most of his career ministering in Peru, was voted the global leader of the church by the College of Cardinals in Rome and took the name Pope Leo XIV.
St. Paul and Minneapolis Archbishop Bernard Hebda said he was excited and surprised to have an American-born pope who has experience with the church in the U.S. He said he would celebrate Mass for the new pope Thursday afternoon at the Cathedral of St. Paul.
“I never thought I would see an American pope,” said Hebda, as he stood outside the St. Archdiocesan Catholic Center in St. Paul on Thursday afternoon. “How exciting is that?”
Hebda said that Prevost has strong credentials. Americans are seen “as being somewhat distant from the church in Rome in terms of our own experience, and the second part of it would be the political matter,” said Hebda. “So how is it that the Holy Father is able to deal with President Trump, for example. ... Would those ties be too close or too distant?”
Hebda said he had “great confidence” that the 69-year-old pope “would do a wonderful job of navigating that.”
Hebda said he’s corresponded with Pope Leo but hasn’t met him in person. He joked about whether the new pope has a Chicago accent and wondered if he was a Cubs or White Sox fan.