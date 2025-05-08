High Schools

Minnesota girls jump in latest basketball recruiting rankings

Meet eight Minnesota high school basketball turning heads this spring AAU season.

By Marcus Fuller and

Marcus Fuller
May 8, 2025 at 7:00PM
At the top, Malin Youngberg of Little Falls. Bottom row. left to right: Andie Changamire (Becker); Brielle Denkmann (Wayzata); Jayden Sonnenberg (Frazee); Maggie Dyer (Rochester Mayo); and Madison Ohm (Byron).

Minnesota’s girls basketball scene features new and exciting talent each year, but these players get the most exposure after the high school season ends.

The spring and summer AAU season allows highly-recruited players —regardless of age — to separate themselves locally, regionally and nationally with their play.

Prep Girls Hoops analyst Grant McGinnis helped the Star Tribune establish a breakdown of the top rising girls players on Minnesota’s AAU teams so far this spring.

You can also check out all the players on this list this weekend. They are expected to play in the Minnesota AAU State Championships at Shakopee High School. (Schedule and details here.)

Class of 2026

Madison Ohm, Byron

5-10 / Guard

Grant McGinnis says: The Byron guard stepped into the spotlight this spring by joining North Tartan, which comes with the daunting pressures of the EYBL circuit. The 5-foot-10 speedster made her debut at the Boo Williams Invitational, starting all five games and making it obvious why she’s a top-20 prospect.

Marcus Fuller says: When I think of Byron girls hoops, I immediately think of recent Kansas State All-American center Ayoka Lee, who was the school’s all-time scoring and rebounding leader. Ohm and senior Kendra Harvey (North Dakota commit) are probably the best players since Lee was in the program.

Jayden Sonnenberg, Frazee

5-11 / Guard

McGinnis: The Frazee guard is one of the most-talented, least-known college prospects in the state. Playing for Inspired Athletics out of Fargo, Sonnenberg lit up the scoreboard on opening weekend of AAU and delivered one gritty defensive performance after another. She holds one Division-I offer with more to come.

Fuller: Sonnenberg became the school’s all-time leading scorer this past season with more than 1,700 points, which broke a 12-year-old record. Might be longer before her mark is surpassed.

Class of 2027

Skyler Mancini, Chanhassen

6-1 / Forward

McGinnis: Following a breakthrough high school season, the 6-1 forward’s skillset and finishing ability is catching up to her substantial length and height. The Minnesota Fury standout turned noteworthy circuit performances last week into an offer from South Dakota State.

Fuller: Playing on the same AAU team as Gophers recruit Amisha Ramlall (Rosemount) and Pressley Watkins (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) should give Mancini the chance to get more D-I looks this year. Ramlall and Watkins are among the top three 2027 girls in the state.

Maya Kilian, New Prague

6-1 / Guard

McGinnis: This versatile guard has been hampered by injuries over the past couple of seasons. Now that she’s healthy, the 6-1 sophomore who plays for the Minnesota Rise is demonstrating why she is ranked 21st nationally in her class. Long and athletic, she impacts the game across the floor.

Fuller: Kilian was the first player in her high school program since 2000 to average a double-double. She carried that success over to AAU where her Rise 16U team won the Windy City Classic last month in Chicago.

Class of 2028

Maggie Dyer, Rochester Mayo

5-10 / Guard

McGinnis: Ranked as a top five freshman in Minnesota, she’s a talented athlete whose game has soared in recent months. The versatile performer’s play for North Tartan at the EYBL tournament in Virginia drew substantial praise along with offers from North Dakota, South Dakota State and Fairfield. The 5-10 guard is strong, skillful and relentless.

Fuller: I look forward to watching more of her this summer. Another top freshman, Amelia Mills, is Dyer’s high school and AAU teammate. The future is bright at Mayo.

Malin Youngberg, Little Falls

5-11 / Guard/Wing

McGinnis: Nobody made more of an impact this past weekend at the AAU State Prelims than Youngberg. Coming from a low-profile high school program, she has used the AAU platform with West Central United to earn a top-10 prospect ranking. The natural scorer and elite defender has made a jump this spring.

Fuller: Not only is Youngberg talented on the basketball court, she is also a gifted three-sport athlete. She recently broke a school record in the 1600-meter run for Little Falls.

Class of 2029

Brielle Denkmann, Wayzata

6-0 / Guard

McGinnis: Prep Girls Hoops has not yet ranked Minnesota’s Class of 2029, but when we do, there’s no doubt Denkmann’s name will be near the top of the list. The 6-foot guard from Wayzata who plays with Minnesota Fury is a rare talent, with elite skill, body control and a high basketball IQ with the potential to rise to the highest levels of college basketball.

Fuller: Hard not to imagine Denkmann developing into a player like former Trojan standout Mara Braun, now a 6-foot guard for the Gophers.

Andie Changamire, Becker

5-11 / Guard

McGinnis: Only an eighth grader, the lengthy guard from Becker has already made her presence known in varsity basketball. With a 43-point game on her high school resume, the 5-11 guard who plays for North Tartan is athletic and has put in the work to build an admirable skill set to match. Look for Changamire in the same neighborhood as Denkmann when the 2029s are ranked.

Fuller: Scary to think how much scoring potential Changamire has as a varsity player. Eighth graders (I have one at home) have plenty of time to develop their game.

This article was published via a new partnership between Prep Network and the Minnesota Star Tribune. Please read more about this partnership here.

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball, national college basketball, college sports and high school recruiting for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Grant McGinnis

Prep Network, Special to the Star Tribune

