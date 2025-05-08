Minnesota’s girls basketball scene features new and exciting talent each year, but these players get the most exposure after the high school season ends.
The spring and summer AAU season allows highly-recruited players —regardless of age — to separate themselves locally, regionally and nationally with their play.
Prep Girls Hoops analyst Grant McGinnis helped the Star Tribune establish a breakdown of the top rising girls players on Minnesota’s AAU teams so far this spring.
You can also check out all the players on this list this weekend. They are expected to play in the Minnesota AAU State Championships at Shakopee High School. (Schedule and details here.)
Class of 2026
Madison Ohm, Byron
5-10 / Guard
Grant McGinnis says: The Byron guard stepped into the spotlight this spring by joining North Tartan, which comes with the daunting pressures of the EYBL circuit. The 5-foot-10 speedster made her debut at the Boo Williams Invitational, starting all five games and making it obvious why she’s a top-20 prospect.
Marcus Fuller says: When I think of Byron girls hoops, I immediately think of recent Kansas State All-American center Ayoka Lee, who was the school’s all-time scoring and rebounding leader. Ohm and senior Kendra Harvey (North Dakota commit) are probably the best players since Lee was in the program.