Future of $330M Hopkins housing development uncertain amid developer’s financial woes

A $330 million real estate development in Hopkins is in limbo after its developer failed to get financing, and now it may get booted from the project.
The city of Hopkins and the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District awarded the project, which features over 800 housing units, to Alatus in July 2021.
Alatus, led by Twin Cities developer Bob Lux, completed in December 2023 the first phase, a 116-unit apartment building.
But because of “untenable” increases in interest rates and financing costs, Minneapolis-based Alatus has not been able to move forward, the company said in a court filing. Nor has it been able to consummate an $11.25 million land purchase agreement with the watershed district.
Now, the district has declared Alatus in default of the land agreement, terminating it from the project.
The district owns the roughly 13-acre development site at 325 Blake Road in Hopkins. It declared Alatus in default of the land purchase agreement after the developer failed to pay up by Nov. 1.
The watershed district terminated the sale agreement this spring.
Alatus on Monday sued the watershed district and the city of Hopkins, asking Hennepin County District Court for an injunction halting termination of the land sale agreement.