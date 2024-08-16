How real estate agents get paid changes Saturday

Prentiss Cox, a law professor at the University of Minnesota, said it remains to be seen whether it’ll now cost less to buy and sell a home. The current commission structure, he said, has been difficult to upend in part because of what he calls persistent “collusive practices” that force buyers and sellers in the U.S. to pay 5% to 6% to sell a home, not including other fees, while the rest of the world pays roughly half that.