Columbia Heights sweets shop has the magic of Willy Wonka with a Middle Eastern twist

The owners of the popular Golden Nuts are on top of the hot new food trends, including Dubai chocolate.

By Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 11:32AM
Dubai Strawberry Cups sold at The Golden Nuts in Columbia Heights. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Shelves in the Golden Nuts overflow with foil-wrapped candies in every color. Glass-encased displays feature dozens of versions of kunafa, baklava, flavored nuts and swirls of Turkish delight, like a rainbow of museum pieces you can eat.

Willy Wonka would feel right at home here.

A popular late-night spot during Ramadan for celebratory Middle Eastern and Turkish sweets, this less-than-year-old Columbia Heights shop was drawing long lines even before the Islamic holy month. That’s because the two cousins who started it, Ahmad Asmar and Mahmoud Rammouni, have a knack for predicting the latest TikTok food trend.

First up: the Dubai chocolate bar. A thick milk chocolate bar filled with a mixture of pistachio butter and fine threads of shredded phyllo, called kataifi, that was invented in a Dubai chocolate shop.

“It just went viral all over the world,” said Asmar one recent evening while a line snaked through the store, customers waiting for more plastic-shell containers of treats to hit the counter. Two chilled bars come to a container ($10), with pistachio cream drizzled in a zigzag across the top. Eat it with a fork, break into segments or just take a bite.

It’s the chocolate bar that “took over the world,” according to the New York Times.

Owner Ahmad Asmar rings up customers at The Golden Nuts in Columbia Heights; the shop opened less than a year ago. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Next came the Dubai strawberry cup ($11.99), which breaks the candy bar out of the mold and turns it into a parfait studded with fresh fruit. Here, too, the pistachio-coated bits of phyllo give a light and crispy little pop to every chocolaty bite.

The Golden Nuts also stocks Propitious Mango, a Chinese frozen dessert that enrobes smooth mango ice cream in a white chocolate shell. It, too, is internet-famous.

“We keep everything coming in new, fresh ideas,” Asmar said.

They roast and coat dozens of flavors of nuts with different powders (cheddar cheese, ketchup).

The viral Dubai chocolate bars are among the trendy treats sold at the Golden Nuts in Columbia Heights. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A cafe space at the back of the store offers freshly pressed juices, ice cream and coffee drinks. And for the rest of Ramadan, a month in which observers fast during daylight, the cafe stocks more substantial snacks, such as dough-wrapped hot dogs. The store stays open until midnight until the end of Ramadan, March 29, after which it goes back to its regular hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The cousins' intention with the Golden Nuts (4801 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights, thegoldennutsmn.com) was simply to provide a fun and tasty place to stock up on sweets, similar to businesses that their family runs back home, in Jerusalem.

“It’s an idea that’s not existed in Minnesota, so we thought of something new for the state, for the neighborhood, for the community,” Asmar said. “The location is the center for the Muslim communities; it’s max 30 minutes for everyone to come visit.”

And, Asmar added, everyone is welcome. “We have all types of guests,” he said.

An array of chocolate candy sold at the Golden Nuts in Columbia Heights. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

