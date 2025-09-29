If you don’t know what it’s like to take a climactic roll for perception in the depths of a late night campaign while a Shadow Horror approaches your party, then this cafe might not be in your standard rotation. But it’s not only a space for those who harbor their favorite character sheets like family heirlooms, the retail shop sells all kinds of games, all the good Magic: The Gathering cards, hosts events and has a coffee shop that welcomes any weary traveler in for a good sip. On the menu are Backstory coffee, frappes, chai, smoothies, tea and more, all available until 8 p.m.