15 great coffee shops that are open from morning into night

Not everyone is an early riser. On National Coffee Day, let a caffeine boost help you squeeze every last drop out of the day.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 29, 2025 at 11:00AM
Two lattes, one hot with a heart in the milk foam and another iced and topped with vibrant, purple ube.
Lattes at the Nomadic Cafe are available morning until late into the evening - including these salted maple and iced ube flavors. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sometimes a coffee craving comes well past the day’s midpoint. While some reserve the beverage for early mornings, others know the particular satisfaction of easing into a delicious beverage as the sun dips low.

Not only is this the setup for deep conversations or sober opportunities to meet someone special, it also could be the beginning of plenty of other social opportunities — including a solo date with a good book.

In honor of National Coffee Day, we set out to find the best coffee shops in the metro with extended hours and found some that keep brewing all the until midnight. We also found spaces dedicated to serving people and their pooches, shops dedicated to the global origins of growing and roasting beans, elegant rooms that boast great coffee and great cocktails, and vintage coffee shops that hark back to the ’90s, when coffee and grunge fueled the heyday of cafe culture.

While almost all of these places also serve tea for those who avoid caffeine after noon, this list really is for our fellow coffee friends. Life is short and we’re determined to stay up for all the good stuff.

A latte in a branded white cup from Arya Cafe sits on a table decorated with a vase of baby's breath. The warm tones and light wood interior of the cafe is blurred in the background.
A latte inside the new Arya Cafe in Minneapolis that stays open from morning far into the evening. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Arya Cafe

This relatively new coffee shop is all about building community. Families can wander over from nearby Minnehaha Falls, neighborhood organizers can use it as a meet-up spot, and casual coffee drinkers can breeze in any time from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day.

4603 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., aryacafemn.com

Brew Park

The combination of all good things: coffee and doggos. As long as you’re cool with a couple of good rules, dogs are welcome to join in some group play at the park while owners can enjoy a menu that includes coffee drinks named for dog breeds. The Golden Retriever is a caramel latte, naturally. There’s also an onsite boarding service, membership options for dog care and a food menu for people and pups. It’s open until 8 p.m. daily.

2605 Fernbrook Lane N., Suite J, Plymouth, brewparkplymouth.com

Caffetto Coffee House

This is one of the OG coffee houses from the early 1990s, when late nights in the shop were shrouded in smoke and ennui. True to its roots, this place remains a gathering place for the creatives and night owls who call this neighborhood home. Open until midnight.

708 W. 22nd St., Mpls., caffettocoffeehouse.shop

Catzen Coffee in St. Paul has a robust menu — and an adjacent cat area. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Catzen Coffee

St. Paul’s Catzen is a coffee shop first, but it’s also a haven for folks who appreciate felines. Half the shop is a standard cafe, the other hosts a cat den where cats can, if they so choose, hang out with well-mannered adults. Special event nights include watching “What We Do in the Shadows” or “The X-Files.” Check their calendar for availability and more details, but the shop is open until 7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 8 p.m. the rest of the week.

1416 Grand Av., St. Paul, catzencoffee.com

A little Mackinac fudge inside a coffee cup is the start to a day that's about to get even better. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cold Front

Espresso drinks, chai, hot chocolate and ice cream — this Highland Park soda shop has something for everyone. It’s a whole family-friendly vibe and a popular spot for post-kid sports at the nearby fields or after a round of bowling at the Ran-Ham Bowling Center next door. Open until 9 p.m. most nights.

490 Hamline Av. S., St. Paul, coldfrontmsp.com

Cuppa Java

Every adorable neighborhood deserves a cozy coffee cafe and Cuppa Java is just that for Bryn Mawr. In addition to a full lineup of coffee beverages, there’s also wine, THC beverages, beer, malts and more. It’s open until 8 p.m.

400 Penn Av. S., Mpls., cuppajava.com

The Fox & Pantry's bar inside the expanded coffee shop in Plymouth
The Fox & Pantry's bar inside the expanded coffee shop in Plymouth (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Fox & Pantry

What began as a coffee and retail space that sometimes hosted events has blossomed into a popular neighborhood space to drink coffee and eat fresh-made cakes in the mornings to evening cocktail sipping and artistic classes. (It’s open until 8 or 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.) The Fox & Pantry has a little bit for everyone, and all of it is delectable.

15725 37th Av. N., Plymouth, thefoxandpantry.com

Ginkgo

Located near Hamline University’s campus, this coffeehouse has been a gathering spot since 1993 and it has that cozy, lived-in groove of a room with walls that could share a million stories. Those walls also sport local art. There are music nights and a food menu that complements the coffee drink lineup. It’s open until 8 p.m. every day.

721 Snelling Av. N., St. Paul, ginkgocoffee.com

The Hard Times cafe has been a Minneapolis mainstay since 1992. (Tony Nelson)

Hard Times Cafe

An icon of late-night hangouts, Hard Times has been serving cups of coffee and affordable eats for years. It’s comfortably scruffy and fully disinterested in playing by the standard rules of modern business — this is a rare place that still requires cash to order. Late-night java in a dark corner of this room feels like living inside a Tom Waits song.

1821 Riverside Av., Mpls., facebook.com/hardtimescafe

Lodestone Coffee and Games

If you don’t know what it’s like to take a climactic roll for perception in the depths of a late night campaign while a Shadow Horror approaches your party, then this cafe might not be in your standard rotation. But it’s not only a space for those who harbor their favorite character sheets like family heirlooms, the retail shop sells all kinds of games, all the good Magic: The Gathering cards, hosts events and has a coffee shop that welcomes any weary traveler in for a good sip. On the menu are Backstory coffee, frappes, chai, smoothies, tea and more, all available until 8 p.m.

10982 Cedar Lake Rd., Minnetonka, lodestonegames.com

St. Paul's Union Depot exterior on a misty weekday night.
St. Paul's Union Depot has a combo bike and coffee shop that stays open after dark. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lowertown Bike Shop and Coffee Station

Just as the name implies, this combo coffee shop and bike shop is a perfect pairing for cycling enthusiasts as well as those who appreciate coffee day and night. Using Backstory Coffee, the beverages are a combo of espresso drinks, pourovers and tea. It’s regularly open until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

214 E. 4th St., Unit 120, St. Paul, lowertownbikeshop.com

Nomadic Cafe

Part of the Zawadi Innovation Hub, this cafe’s high-minded purpose is more than just a place to get a great cup of coffee. Their goal is to serve as a “sanctuary for creative thinkers.” Along with locally roasted coffee and lattes there’s Somali tea, chai and more. Food options include pastries, or there’s a restaurant next door. Open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

1701 American Blvd. E., Bloomington, zawadicenter.com

Qahwah House

The first local outpost of this national chain celebrates the rich history and tradition of Yemeni coffee. Several coffees vary by roast level and are combined with rich spices like cardamom, cinnamon and ginger. Qahwah also offers an array of lattes, seasonal drinks and tea. Plus, it stays open until 11 p.m. nightly.

1851 Central Av. NE., Mpls., qahwahhouse.com

A wicker tray holds two pieces of tres leches cake, an almond croissant and a honeycomb bread slice. The tray is placed on a red woven banquette.
Sweet treats abound inside Minnesota's first location of Quamaria, a cafe that specializes in Yemeni coffee and pastries. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Qamaria

Now with three metro-area locations, this Yemeni coffee shop has a lively nighttime buzz. Coffee drinks are the centerpiece of the menu, many with cardamom and other warm spices, but there’s also a substantive sweets menu of cakes, honey-topped bread and more. All three are open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and midnight on weekends.

3 Little Canada Road E., Little Canada; 582 Prairie Center Dr., Eden Prairie; 8685 Central Av. NE., Blaine; qamariacoffee.com

Uncommon Grounds Coffee House

The elegant old house stands in contrast to the constant evolution of Hennepin Avenue happening outside the wraparound porch. For years Uptown has depended on this elegant home for late night coffee — or a cup of the several chai varieties. It’s open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.

2809 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., uncommongroundscoffeehouse.com

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

