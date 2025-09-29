Sometimes a coffee craving comes well past the day’s midpoint. While some reserve the beverage for early mornings, others know the particular satisfaction of easing into a delicious beverage as the sun dips low.
Not only is this the setup for deep conversations or sober opportunities to meet someone special, it also could be the beginning of plenty of other social opportunities — including a solo date with a good book.
In honor of National Coffee Day, we set out to find the best coffee shops in the metro with extended hours and found some that keep brewing all the until midnight. We also found spaces dedicated to serving people and their pooches, shops dedicated to the global origins of growing and roasting beans, elegant rooms that boast great coffee and great cocktails, and vintage coffee shops that hark back to the ’90s, when coffee and grunge fueled the heyday of cafe culture.
While almost all of these places also serve tea for those who avoid caffeine after noon, this list really is for our fellow coffee friends. Life is short and we’re determined to stay up for all the good stuff.
Arya Cafe
This relatively new coffee shop is all about building community. Families can wander over from nearby Minnehaha Falls, neighborhood organizers can use it as a meet-up spot, and casual coffee drinkers can breeze in any time from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day.
4603 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., aryacafemn.com
Brew Park
The combination of all good things: coffee and doggos. As long as you’re cool with a couple of good rules, dogs are welcome to join in some group play at the park while owners can enjoy a menu that includes coffee drinks named for dog breeds. The Golden Retriever is a caramel latte, naturally. There’s also an onsite boarding service, membership options for dog care and a food menu for people and pups. It’s open until 8 p.m. daily.
2605 Fernbrook Lane N., Suite J, Plymouth, brewparkplymouth.com