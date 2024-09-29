10 coffee drinks we love for National Coffee Day

At SK Coffee, you can easily go down a rabbit hole learning the story of every single farm and its resulting crop while ordering a cup of coffee or a pound of beans. While they take the work and the duty to hold up their farmers seriously, what’s in the cup can be just as fun to drink. The Sweet Galium tastes similar to a simple vanilla latte, but the flavor syrup is made by local beverage experts 3 Leches. It’s a husky, substantive sweetness that mingles along the backbone of the espresso flavor. Deceptively simple in taste, with a side bonus of being better for the Earth.