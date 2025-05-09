What’s the story behind Minneapolis’ Boom Island Lighthouse?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
For a landlocked state, Minnesota has an outsized share of lovely lighthouses — from stunning Split Rock overlooking Lake Superior to the Lake City Marina light, the only operational lighthouse on the Mississippi River.
Minneapolis even has one — the Boom Island Lighthouse.
James Kronlokken was walking in Boom Island Park along the Mississippi River recently and noticed the little lighthouse out on tiny Hall’s Island. He snapped some photos without really thinking about it.
Then he started wondering about its story.
“Afterwards, I thought, ‘What a strange location for a lighthouse. Why was it located here?’” said Kronlokken, who lives in Eden Prairie. He reached out to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project, to find out.
Built in 1987, the Boom Island Lighthouse isn’t historical. (During the steamboat era, kerosene lamps called post-lights dotted the Mississippi River’s banks in the Twin Cities, keeping captains on the right route. There wasn’t a lighthouse.)
It isn’t necessarily practical either. (Although it does light up at night.)