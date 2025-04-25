Why are there two seafood plants in the small Minnesota town of Motley?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
In the middle of Minnesota, where the long arm of Hwy. 10 crooks from north to west in Motley, there’s no missing the two seafood plants at the edge of town.
There’s Morey’s Seafood — with its giant fish sign — and Trident Seafoods next door. But why are they here, so far from any ocean?
That’s what Jon Beck has been wondering, ever since driving through Motley on a trip up to Itasca State Park a few years ago.
He reached out to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project, for an answer.
“I noticed the Trident Seafood logo — I recognized it from my years of watching [the Discovery Channel show] ‘Deadliest Catch.‘“ Beck said. ”I surmised they weren’t processing king crab in Motley, so I wondered what it was, way out in central Minnesota.”
Indeed it isn’t king crab; the plant actually processes millions of pounds of imitation crab.
Today, between Morey’s and Trident, more than 500 people work in the seafood business in Motley. The industry has an origin story that stretches back nearly a century and has the air of Minnesota mythology.