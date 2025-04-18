What happened after ‘bachelormania’ beset Herman, Minnesota?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
“Wanted: A Few Good Women.” That’s how a 1994 Associated Press story about the west-central Minnesota town of Herman began.
The tale of the town with 78 bachelors and fewer than a dozen unmarried women was picked up in newspapers around the world and spurred thousands of love letters and phone calls.
During the height of Herman’s time as “Bachelortown, U.S.A.”, its eligible bachelor farmers were seemingly everywhere — including on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” the NBC daytime talk show “Leeza” and ABC’s “20/20.”
Busloads of women arrived to town and officials planned events like special dinners and date auctions.
Brian Rosaaen remembers hearing a lot of buzz about Herman for a few years. After that, it faded from the public conversation, he said.
He reached out to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project, to find out what happened in the decades that followed.
“I wonder if people moved there or if they’re still there?” asked Rosaaen, who lives in Minneapolis. “If they got married and they’re still married?”