How a small Minnesota town ‘seceded’ from the U.S.

In the summer of 1977, the leaders of a small Iron Range town made a rather bold announcement: Kinney, Minn., had seceded from the United States.
The statement was tongue-in-cheek, but the town’s situation wasn’t funny. Kinney’s leaders had exhausted their options. The town had to come up with $186,000 to repair its water system and it wasn’t getting the financial support it needed from the state or federal governments.
What about asking for aid as a foreign country, instead? The idea was hatched at Mary’s Bar, the watering hole owned by the town’s longtime mayor, Mary Anderson. (Well-equipped with a lively sense of humor, Anderson was not only a politician and a bartender, she was also a nurse.)
In a letter to then-U.S. Secretary of State Cyrus Vance, Anderson and five other Kinney leaders declared they had decided to secede from the United States.
“Be it resolved,” they wrote. “Our area is large enough for it. We are 12 square blocks, three blocks wide and four blocks long. We will be similar to Monaco.”
The Republic of Kinney was born.
