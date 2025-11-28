How did Minnesota become home to the world’s first shopping mall?

Listen and subscribe to our Curious Minnesota podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Minnesota claims not one but two shopping mall superlatives: the first and the biggest.
Southdale in Edina became the first fully enclosed shopping mall in the world when it opened in 1956. And the Mall of America in Bloomington is the biggest in the United States (and North America, if you go by size — Canada’s West Edmonton Mall wins if you compare total leasable space).
John Scully was thinking about Southdale recently. He has a very early memory of the mall as a child. “I remember a zoo room in the basement that had a monkey in a cage,” he said.
Scully, who now lives in Prior Lake, wrote to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s audience-powered reporting project, to ask about the pioneering mall’s history.
During Southdale’s early days, besides the zoo that Scully recalls (which housed a lion and a chimpanzee named Zsa Zsa), there also was a parrot at one entrance that would greet shoppers with “Hello!” and “Good morning.” The mall’s center court had a fountain and a giant birdcage with 50 yellow canaries.
Southdale’s debut spawned more “dale”-named malls in the Twin Cities as well as thousands of suburban shopping malls across the country, shaping an era of American life.
“The model that Southdale provided was of an exurban island with as many civic functions as possible under one roof,” wrote Alexandra Lange in her mall history, “Meet Me by the Fountain.” “Once you had parked in the lot, you could move freely through a variety of environments and — this would be Southdale’s biggest coup — you could do it 365 days a year.”