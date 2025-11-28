How did Minnesota become home to the world’s first shopping mall?

Nearly 70 years after Southdale’s splashy opening, the story of the mall is still evolving. For decades, malls were a cultural phenomenon — the place to be, especially if you were a teenager — until they weren’t. By 2022, the number of traditional enclosed shopping malls in America had shrunk to about 700, after peaking at about 2,500 in the 1980s, according to SiteWorks, a firm that tracks U.S. mall performance.