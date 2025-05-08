Creating mother-son memories, thanks to Finnish cinnamon rolls

“I want mine to be a croissant,” said Rory, my 3-year-old son, perched on a stepstool in our kitchen. I’d just rolled a sheet of dough around a fragrant layer of cinnamon, sugar and butter, then cut the roll into trapezoids with slanted edges that revealed the spirals within. I demonstrated how to push down in the center with the side of my hand, bringing the slanted edges up and toward one another. But when Rory got his stubby little fingers on them, he decimated my careful handiwork, smashing the rolls until they resembled something more like run-over Pop Tarts.