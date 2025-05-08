Creating mother-son memories, thanks to Finnish cinnamon rolls

Try explaining “slapped ears” to a preschooler.
That’s the literal meaning of korvapuusti, the Finnish word for cinnamon rolls, an iconic Nordic pastry that’s supposed to look like two snails about to butt heads or, to put it in Finnish terms, a pair of ears brought much too close together by some unseen force.
“I want mine to be a croissant,” said Rory, my 3-year-old son, perched on a stepstool in our kitchen. I’d just rolled a sheet of dough around a fragrant layer of cinnamon, sugar and butter, then cut the roll into trapezoids with slanted edges that revealed the spirals within. I demonstrated how to push down in the center with the side of my hand, bringing the slanted edges up and toward one another. But when Rory got his stubby little fingers on them, he decimated my careful handiwork, smashing the rolls until they resembled something more like run-over Pop Tarts.
Fortunately, if our baking efforts failed, there was a backup plan. The Upper Midwest has no shortage of places to acquire Nordic pastries, thanks to a significant population of immigrants from the region, including 100,000 Finnish-Americans in Minnesota.
While American cinnamon rolls tend to be lofty with yeast and rich with butter, smothered in glaze or caramel, gooey and supremely sweet, Scandinavian and Nordic bakeries put forth another kind of cinnamon roll.
“It’s a little smaller, it’s not as tall, and it’s not overly sweet,” said Madi McCormick, the co-owner of Krown Bakery in Anoka, which specializes in Nordic pastries, including those from Finland. “We want the cinnamon flavor to be the star, and to put a little cardamom in there, too, just to accent the flavor. It’s simple, and kind of special.”
It’s the cinnamon roll that my son and I fell in love with on a mother-son trip to Finland earlier this year.
Rory is my second child, a pandemic baby and a homebody who never got to experience travel the way my first did. For much of his infancy, in 2021, our backyard was the limit.