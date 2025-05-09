News & Politics

Man escapes from Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St. Peter

Beau-Jacob Edward Zimmer took off on a bicycle and is believed to have a kitchen knife.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 11:39AM
Beau-Jacob Edward Zimmer. (St. Peter Police Department)

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program facility in St. Peter.

Beau-Jacob Edward Zimmer took off on a bicycle around 1:30 a.m. Friday and is possibly armed with a kitchen knife with an orange handle and an approximately 3-inch blade, an advisory from the St. Peter Police Department said.

Zimmer is 45 and is about 6 feet tall, weighs about 188 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black tennis shoes with bright yellow accents and a black backpack, police said.

He rode away from the facility on a black Specialized bicycle. It was not immediately known which direction he was traveling, police said.

Anybody who sees Zimmer is advised to not interact with him, but call 911 and report his location.

The St. Peter Police Department can be reached at 507-931-1550.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

