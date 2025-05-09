Man escapes from Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St. Peter

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program facility in St. Peter.
Beau-Jacob Edward Zimmer took off on a bicycle around 1:30 a.m. Friday and is possibly armed with a kitchen knife with an orange handle and an approximately 3-inch blade, an advisory from the St. Peter Police Department said.
Zimmer is 45 and is about 6 feet tall, weighs about 188 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black tennis shoes with bright yellow accents and a black backpack, police said.
He rode away from the facility on a black Specialized bicycle. It was not immediately known which direction he was traveling, police said.
Anybody who sees Zimmer is advised to not interact with him, but call 911 and report his location.
The St. Peter Police Department can be reached at 507-931-1550.