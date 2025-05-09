Check for power, loose bolts and beavers: How Valleyfair gets rides ready for opening day

John Dodson strode to the massive swing, his neon construction vest nearly as bright as the colorful Planet Snoopy rides that towered all around.
Charlie Brown’s Wind-Up needed a once-over, and Dodson, a certified ride inspector who has scrutinized Valleyfair’s attractions for nearly two decades, was just the person for the job. He popped into the ride’s base, sweeping a flashlight over the power source that makes the swing tilt and twirl. No frost damage. No leaks.
“Just a routine check,” he said.
Every spring, out-of-town inspectors, in-house mechanics and ride operators-in-training descend on the theme park in Shakopee to ready its more than 75 attractions for opening day, which this year is May 11.
For adrenaline junkies, options abound. Steel Venom hurls passengers down a 185-foot drop at 90 degrees. Renegade thrills wooden coaster purists. And the Power Tower showcases stunning, stomach-churning vistas of the Minnesota River.
But before riders strap in, Valleyfair must comply with state law requiring that an employee of the park’s insurance company, or an independent inspector, take a hard look at every theme park ride in Minnesota at least once a year.
At Valleyfair, that’s where Dodson comes in. The 67-year-old veteran inspector, who said he was once simultaneously licensed to scrutinize rides in 14 states, flies to Minnesota each spring through a third-party company for one turbocharged week of tests and tuneups.
That’s on top of the daily inspections Valleyfair crews conduct throughout the spring and summer, a critical and highly choreographed process that’s largely concealed from the public. Dodson said that’s the point.