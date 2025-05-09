The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Since last summer, La Choza has been parking at breweries around the Twin Cities, though the idea had much longer roots. Chef and co-owner Raúl Saldivar worked in traditional sushi restaurants for 14 years, and would riff at home on a different kind of sushi that incorporated flavors from his native Jolalpan, Puebla in Mexico. He and his wife and co-owner, Denise Carranza, started making their creations for friends, and catered one of their kids’ birthday parties in 2022. Everyone loved it. “That’s when we decided to save up our money for our food truck and bring that Mexican fusion of sushi and tacos,” Carranza said. “It was a dream we saw so far away, but with efforts and sacrifices, we made it, and now we’re here working hard like any other Mexican.”