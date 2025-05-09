The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Marinated olives and mozza at Celio
I never thought I’d get excited about olives, but a recent visit to Celio, the new casual Italian place on the same block as Nye’s in Minneapolis, changed that.
The marinated olives and mozzarella ($7), an appetizer served in a glass clamp jar, showcased a broad range — sweet, briny green Castelvetranos, smoked kalamata olives and citrusy Taggiasca black olives. The olives are tempered with mild, creamy ciliegine mozzarella, citrusy orange rinds, Mediterranean herbs, all marinated in olive oil. Each bite and ingredient combination yielded a different flavor, proving, at least to this former non-believer, that olives can be anything but boring with careful curation.
The dish is all part of the revamped concept and food offerings in the former Sonder Shaker space after the owners decided it was time for a reset. The space has been given an overhaul with fresh paint, fixtures, artwork and plenty of greenery for a casual modern Italian feel. Meanwhile, the change from global to Italian cuisine allows chef Nate Docken to lean into his background. When designing the menu, Docken knew he wanted to offer some type of antipasti, but didn’t want the same old, same old. “We wanted a fun bar snack for people to enjoy with their wine,” he said.
It’s a bright start to any meal when here. The tuffoli pasta with braised short rib ragu in which Docken swaps traditional Parmigiano for more mild caciocavallo cheese was a great follow-up. (Nancy Ngo)
130 E. Hennepin Av., celio-ne.com
Normandy cheesecake at Manger
For someone who loves “The Golden Girls” as much as I do, it’s a little bit of a shocker when I admit that I don’t really care for cheesecake. But neither did Bea Arthur, so the story goes, and I’m glad to be in her company.
The tang and density of cream cheese is just not my thing in a dessert. But Mike Willenbring’s version at his restaurant Manger in Bayport might just ignite in me a Blanche Devereaux-level passion for cheesecake.
The chef/owner of this lovely little bistro takes inspiration from Normandy, France, an area known for its Camembert. Willenbring loves the not-too-sweet cheese-based desserts there, and decided to make one of his own. He passed on Camembert for “slightly less stinky and a bit more approachable” Brie, incorporating it at a 50-50 ratio to regular cream cheese. The result is the lightest, fluffiest cheesecake I’ve encountered. And while he holds back on the sweetness in the filling, he goes all out on a brown butter graham cracker crust, plus a simple, housemade caramel sauce that tumbles down the edges of the slice like a bronze waterfall.