Steakhouse and noodle bar coming to Excelsior from the owners of Parlour

Ever since Jester Concepts opened its newest Parlour restaurant in downtown Excelsior, we’ve been eager to get the details on what would open inside the building’s two additional restaurant spaces. On Tuesday, co-owner Brent Frederick has confirmed the neighborhood rumors: Mirabelle and Shiki will open sometime during beach season.
When asked how the group chose the ideas for the restaurants, Frederick went back to the beginning.
“I think it started with a walk through of the space,” he said. “I’ve always been a big fan of the space dictates what it needs to be. We aren’t a group that has one concept and forces it into different locations.”
In this instance, the space, at 200 Water St., spoke to three distinct concepts.
Mirabelle aims directly for the heart of the neighborhood, with an American menu that should please families, date-night couples and casual meetups over fresh fare. The menu has a couple of hallmarks of great Midwestern dining, including popovers and nightly specials like meatloaf, prime rib and fish-fry Fridays.
Central to the room is a bar that will likely serve the caliber of cocktails Jester restaurants — P.S. Steak, Borough and Butcher & the Boar among them — have built a reputation on.
Shiki, the other restaurant, will focus its menu on ramen and dumplings.
“When we toured the space, there was this little billiard room kind of tucked off to the side all by itself,” said Frederick. With a door that opens directly to Water Street, he said he and business partner/chef Mike DeCamp agreed: “It’s begging for its own concept — it wants to be its own thing.”