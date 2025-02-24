First look: Italian Eatery gets a subtle makeover by new owners

The Roman meatballs ($16) were the right way to start, but we also enjoyed the tuna crudo ($17), each pink strip of fish bobbing in a pond of tomato water. The spaghetti ($15) in a straightforward pomodoro sauce with basil and grated cheese might sound simplistic, but it can be easy to get in the way of those pure ingredients. Not here, where we scraped the plate to get every dollop of that tangy sauce. Lumache ($21), a shell-like pasta, came with a few plump shrimp and enrobed in a Madeira cream sauce that tasted like the sea.