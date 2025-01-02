When Eric and Vanessa Carrara’s ie Italian Eatery closed last spring, it came as a shock to many of its devoted customers, who kept the popular spot consistently packed during its 10-year run.
South Minneapolis restaurant ie Italian Eatery is reopening as part of Travail Collective
“ie By Travail” will make its comeback in February.
But the proprietors of the south Minneapolis Italian restaurant, and its sibling Un Dito, wanted to go out on a high note, they told the Star Tribune at the time. And they teased what could be in store for its future. “It might be another restaurant someday, but we don’t know,” Eric Carrara said.
Now, we know.
The Travail Collective, which has been on a tear of new projects in the past few months, has added one more restaurant to its portfolio.
The former ie Italian Eatery is reopening in February as ie By Travail.
The collective, led by Mike Brown, Bob Gerken and James Winberg, is best known for its Robbinsdale fine-dining flagship restaurant, where the chefs present energetic, multicourse tastings. The team is also behind Robbinsdale’s Nouvelle Kitchen & Brewing and a forthcoming Pig Ate My Pizza in Bloomington; burgers and ice cream from Dream Creamery in northeast Minneapolis; the just-opened cocktail bar Stargazer; and a reimagining of Graze Food Hall in the North Loop.
Now, it adds Italian to the menu.
“As passionate chefs, foodies and enthusiastic members of this vibrant community, we couldn’t be more excited to carry on the legacy of the beloved Italian Eatery,” Brown said in a statement. “From the moment we stepped through the doors, we fell in love with the restaurant’s warmth and the neighborhood that made Italian Eatery a local favorite.”
The Carraras said it is a “great honor” to “pass the baton of our labor of love” to Travail.
At ie By Travail, the chefs will bring back some of the original restaurant’s classic dishes, and add a few spins of their own. They are also working to hire back staff, Gerken said.
“Ie By Travail is a true celebration of continuity, as we blend the restaurant’s rich history with our passion for culinary innovation,” Winberg added. “As chefs ourselves, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to sprinkle in some new magic.”
Travail sommelier Dave Brown will showcase an exclusively Italian wine list.
At its original Robbinsdale restaurant, Travail pioneered a membership program, something it will implement in south Minneapolis, too. Members will have a chance to dine at the restaurant by the end of January, before it opens to the public. In addition to priority reservations, members have access to a limoncello-making class, and get complimentary sparkling wine with every meal. Membership starts at $300.
For the rest of us, look for a February reopening at 4724 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. More information is at italianeaterymsp.com.
South Minneapolis restaurant ie Italian Eatery is reopening as part of Travail Collective
“ie By Travail” will make its comeback in February.