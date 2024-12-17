A new bar from Travail and Meteor’s Robb Jones is now open in Northeast. Stargazer is a walk-in-only cocktail den that draws together the considerable talent from the creative eatery and the James Beard-nominated bar.
Travail’s new Minneapolis cocktail den is out of this world
Plus: A new date night spot in Highland Park, a Chinese bakery opens on University Avenue and more restaurant news.
The cocktail and food menu is accessible through a scannable code that opens into an app experience that includes an array of constellations, and where the drink options are organized by flavors and profiles. Paper menus are available by request.
Drinks and snacks are approachable, but just a little fancy. Like Iberico ham flavored potato chips with crème fraîche or chicken oysters crispy fried and served with toothpicks for eating like tapas.
The small room is dominated by a horseshoe-shaped bar and while there are a few tables for four, the room is made for intimate experiences.
Stargazer, at 1304 NE. 2nd St., is open Tuesdays through Saturdays starting at 4 p.m., and there’s likely to be a wait to snag a seat most nights. Luckily, it’s within walking distance to Vinai, Oro, Young Joni, Anchor Fish & Chips and more.
Altera opens in St. Paul’s Highland Park
The owners of Excelsior’s Layline have opened a new date-night destination on Cleveland Avenue in St. Paul. Altera is the newest restaurant from InnerBloom Hospitality, the same folks who also own Macanda, Josefina, Yumi and others. The group was already in this space with Agra Culture, before deciding to flip the fast-casual eatery into something more occasion-worthy.
On the menu are dishes built to please the masses (a smashburger), vegetable lovers (caramelized squash), seafood fans (hamachi crudo) and even Layline’s exceptional johnnycake, which made its way to the other side of the metro.
Altera (721 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul) is open daily starting at 4 p.m. and reservations are available through Resy.
New St. Paul Chinese bakery sells out within hours
Zao Bakery + Cafe (575 W. University Av., St. Paul) has made its debut, and on Saturday hungry fans cleaned out the shelves within hours of opening. The steamed curry chicken bao, sweet pork buns, chicken congee and more were all back in stock Monday morning, along with a whole slew of other fresh goods.
The bakery sells a selection of Chinese baked goods, congee and fresh noodle soups. There are also fresh soy milk beverages and other treats. The bakery also sports a parking lot, a hot commodity along University Avenue.
Owner William Ratsamy was working the counter, but sister Tiffany, who owns the neighboring Basil Cafe, said the dishes largely come from family recipes and that William built many of the tables that were dotted with customers.
Zao Bakery + Cafe is open daily starting at 9 a.m. and serves until 6 p.m., or until they sell out.
Blaine’s Qamaria Yemeni Coffee now open
The newest location of the Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. has finally arrived at 8685 Central Av. NE. in Blaine. Open daily from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. weekdays and midnight on the weekend, the shop serves all kinds of coffee blends, beverages and sweet treats to pair with them.
When the first location of the chain opened in Little Canada, lines stretched out the door. This second location was met with similar enthusiasm. The late-night hours also make it a popular place for socializing that is entirely alcohol-free.
Opened by business partners Mohamed Hagi and Ibrahim Haji Said, the company is already working to open a third location in Burnsville.
