Alma’s Alex Roberts and Umami join the heavyweight culinary lineup at Graze food hall

Plus, Travail is bringing back one of its oldest and most-often revisited pop-ups, Umami. Former Travail chef Nick Laurent is returning from Ely, Minn., to take over operations. Laurent had worked with the team’s earlier iterations, and this time around he’s going to use the buddy system. On Umami’s Asian street food menu will be dumplings from the city’s popular pan-fried pop-up-turned-restaurant, Saturday Dumpling Co.