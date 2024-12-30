It’s dumplings every day at Saturday Dumpling Co.’s new Minneapolis restaurant

Never lacking, back when it was a dumpling pop-up or now as a restaurant, is razor-sharp attention to detail. Take the cumin fries, some of the best fries we’ve had all year. Their craggy edges get a dusting of a housemade spice blend that starts with cumin seeds that Bian imports from Xi’an, the eastern end of China’s Silk Road. He toasts them and grinds them with chiles and a sprinkling of salt, sugar, white pepper and the flavor bomb of MSG. “It’s actually really simple,” he said, as if we all just happened to have the one of the world’s best sources for cumin in our pantries.