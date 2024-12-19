A new wave of comfort food in 2024

Yes, by year’s end we’re reflecting on the many new burgers that entered the scene. But in 2024, it was what came on the side that really mattered. French fries are no afterthought in Twin Cities dining today. Instead, we ate our way through far too many potatoes in every conceivable form: shoestring to steak-cut, spiralized to thrice-fried, showered in Parmesan and dunked in aioli. Here are the five best new French fries of 2024: