Fair State Brewing adds buzz (and pizza!) to its NE. Minneapolis taproom post-bankruptcy

As his locally sourced margherita pizza arrived to his table to share with two friends, Thomas Bacheller candidly dished up a slice of reality about his favorite brewery.
“I’ve been pretty worried about it,” said Bacheller, aka Fair State Brewing Cooperative member No. 311 (so read his jacket from the brewery).
“But every time I’ve come here lately it’s been respectably crowded, and everybody seems to be enjoying it.”
Minnesota’s first co-op brewery and first with a unionized staff, Fair State Brewing Cooperative fell into a troubled state last year, 10 years after it opened in northeast Minneapolis and quickly became one of the Twin Cities’ most reputable beermakers.
The brewery filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2024, hindered with debt from the pandemic. After exiting bankruptcy in September, Fair State then announced plans to sell its St. Paul production facility, where most of its canning and large-batch brewing is done.
Sounds grim, right?
Turns out, though, Fair State is still in fairly good shape. Its original taproom on a vibrant stretch of Central Avenue feels especially vibrant these days — thanks, in part, to a new partnership with one of the Twin Cities’ most reputable new pizzamakers.
Farina Rossa, a pop-up pizzeria started by former Travail Collective executive chef JohnMichael Lynch, has permanently set up shop in the Fair State taproom. Its pizzas and accompanying salads and sides are made next door in the former site of Aki’s Breadhaus.