Fair State Brewing adds buzz (and pizza!) to its NE. Minneapolis taproom post-bankruptcy

Fair State’s ownership among 3,000-plus co-op members, run by a nine-member board, did not change with the bankruptcy filing or the pending sale of its production site. A contract is being worked up with the facility’s tentative new owners to allow Fair State to still brew and can its flagship beers there, including the award-winning Pils (German-style pilsner), Mirror Universe (hazy IPA) and Roselle (hibiscus kettle sour) as well as its Chill State THC seltzers and Hop Water sparkling waters.