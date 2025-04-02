It’s not your imagination: Butter can make everything better

It’s no secret that butter makes everything taste better.
Adding unrivaled flavor, depth and structure to a range of dishes, butter is wonderfully versatile as both a sauce itself and the foundation for one. Butter emulsifies soups and stews while adding a boost of umami. It is a bread basket essential and the best spread for toast, bagels, scones and muffins.
When creamed for a cake or cookie batter, butter increases the loft and intensifies the sweetness. What would mashed potatoes, grilled steak or steamed asparagus be without that crowning pat of melting butter?
Transforming liquid cream into solid butter is culinary magic. Centuries ago, Irish women prayed to the goddess Brigid, patron of farms and fields, as they churned their fresh milk to assure it would become rich, smooth and as tasty as soft cheese. Throughout history, butter has been a food for celebration and served as a medicine, a healing salve for wounds and burns as well as treatment for bronchial ailments.
Whether shaken in a jar, turned in an old-fashioned butter churn or rotated in an industrial metal tank, the process works the same way. As the cream membranes break open, the fats separate and clump together into a ball. The liquid left behind, called buttermilk, is a thin and watery “skim milk,” not the cultured buttermilk on supermarket shelves. (I tasted that “skim milk” while visiting Minnesota’s Hope Creamery on a blistering hot August afternoon, and it was clear and cold and wonderfully refreshing.)
Butter was introduced to the Americas by pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower. It was a farmhouse kitchen staple until the Great Depression and World War II. The turmoil brought shortages and rationing, allowing margarine, made from vegetable and animal oils, to take its place. Then came the low-fat diets of the 1980s, when butter took a back seat to healthier alternatives. But in the early 2000s, researchers discovered that the nutrients in natural butter are far healthier than the trans fats in margarine. Plus, it tastes so much better. Butter is back.
Given our region’s dairy history, it’s no wonder our local butter is the envy of chefs nationwide. Years ago, Lucia Watson, founding chef of the beloved former Lucia’s Restaurant, set out on a quest to identify the best local butter. “We live in the nation’s largest dairy region,” she said, and promptly hosted a butter tasting.
Testers, including me, tried salted and unsalted butters from 11 local companies (small and large), to identify those glossy, luxuriously creamy, dense and silky butters that hinted of our verdant fields. In the salted butters we looked for a balance of salinity and sweet cream; in the unsalted we sought that full-on dairy flavor. Our group was divided over preferences for cultured unsalted butter with a light, cheesy tang or those of straightforward pure cream. It’s no surprise that the group preferred the smaller, artisanal varieties made with grass-fed dairy.