It’s not your imagination: Butter can make everything better

From topping toast and pasta to forming the base of cookies, cakes and sauces, use Minnesota-made butters to bring out the best in recipes.

By Beth Dooley

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 2:00PM
Compound butters are an easy way to add flavor to everything from croissants and toast to pasta and meats. Try this trio of butters (from left): orange marmalade, lemon thyme and chile crisp. (Ashley Moyna Schwickert/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s no secret that butter makes everything taste better.

Adding unrivaled flavor, depth and structure to a range of dishes, butter is wonderfully versatile as both a sauce itself and the foundation for one. Butter emulsifies soups and stews while adding a boost of umami. It is a bread basket essential and the best spread for toast, bagels, scones and muffins.

When creamed for a cake or cookie batter, butter increases the loft and intensifies the sweetness. What would mashed potatoes, grilled steak or steamed asparagus be without that crowning pat of melting butter?

Transforming liquid cream into solid butter is culinary magic. Centuries ago, Irish women prayed to the goddess Brigid, patron of farms and fields, as they churned their fresh milk to assure it would become rich, smooth and as tasty as soft cheese. Throughout history, butter has been a food for celebration and served as a medicine, a healing salve for wounds and burns as well as treatment for bronchial ailments.

Whether shaken in a jar, turned in an old-fashioned butter churn or rotated in an industrial metal tank, the process works the same way. As the cream membranes break open, the fats separate and clump together into a ball. The liquid left behind, called buttermilk, is a thin and watery “skim milk,” not the cultured buttermilk on supermarket shelves. (I tasted that “skim milk” while visiting Minnesota’s Hope Creamery on a blistering hot August afternoon, and it was clear and cold and wonderfully refreshing.)

Butter was introduced to the Americas by pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower. It was a farmhouse kitchen staple until the Great Depression and World War II. The turmoil brought shortages and rationing, allowing margarine, made from vegetable and animal oils, to take its place. Then came the low-fat diets of the 1980s, when butter took a back seat to healthier alternatives. But in the early 2000s, researchers discovered that the nutrients in natural butter are far healthier than the trans fats in margarine. Plus, it tastes so much better. Butter is back.

Given our region’s dairy history, it’s no wonder our local butter is the envy of chefs nationwide. Years ago, Lucia Watson, founding chef of the beloved former Lucia’s Restaurant, set out on a quest to identify the best local butter. “We live in the nation’s largest dairy region,” she said, and promptly hosted a butter tasting.

Testers, including me, tried salted and unsalted butters from 11 local companies (small and large), to identify those glossy, luxuriously creamy, dense and silky butters that hinted of our verdant fields. In the salted butters we looked for a balance of salinity and sweet cream; in the unsalted we sought that full-on dairy flavor. Our group was divided over preferences for cultured unsalted butter with a light, cheesy tang or those of straightforward pure cream. It’s no surprise that the group preferred the smaller, artisanal varieties made with grass-fed dairy.

As with olive oil, vinegar and other essential ingredients, different butters have different uses. Most professionals prefer unsalted butters, often the cultured, to add tang and to control the levels of salt. But, to be honest, I like the salted butter of our Minnesota makers, whose balanced flavors I trust.

To quote Julia Child, “With enough butter, anything is good.” This simple everyday staple deserves our attention.

Polenta with Browned Butter and Roasted Carrots is a flavorful and colorful way to usher in spring mealtime. (Ashley Moyna Schwickert/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Polenta with Browned Butter and Roasted Carrots

Serves 4.

Golden polenta, sweetly roasted carrots, drizzled with thyme-infused browned butter, makes a simple, stellar vegetarian dish, much of which can be made ahead. Time allowing, make the polenta the night before so it’s really firm and easier to shape into discs. If you’re short on time, feel free to use the premade polenta from the refrigerated case in the grocery store. You can make the carrots a day ahead and rewarm in the oven before serving. And when browning the butter, be sure to keep an eye on it as it transitions from yellow to become dark and nutty; don’t let it burn. From Beth Dooley.

For the polenta:

  • 4 c. water
    • 1 to 2 tsp. salt
      • 1 c. yellow cornmeal, medium grind

        For the roasted carrots:

        • 1 lb. carrots, scrubbed and cut into ½-in. “fingers”
          • 1 tbsp. melted butter
            • 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
              • Coarse salt
                • 2 tsp. chopped thyme
                  • Pinch coarsely ground black pepper

                    For the browned butter:

                    • ¼ c. butter
                      • 1 thyme sprig, plus more for garnish
                        • 1 tbsp. lemon juice
                          • Lemon wedges, for garnish

                            Directions

                            To prepare the polenta: In a medium heavy saucepan set over high heat, bring the water and salt to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer and slowly whisk in the cornmeal until the mixture thickens. Turn the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the polenta becomes quite thick. If necessary, thin it by stirring in a little water. Grains should be swollen and taste cooked and slightly sweet, not raw, when done, about 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool completely before scooping out the polenta with a large spoon and shaping into discs.

                            To prepare the carrots: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Spread the carrots on the sheet pan, toss with the butter and oil. Sprinkle with the salt, thyme and pepper. Roast the carrots until caramelized brown, shaking the pan occasionally, about 15 to 20 minutes.

                            To prepare the browned butter: In a small saucepan set over medium-low heat, melt the butter until it begins to foam. Add the sprig of thyme and stir occasionally, watching until the butter begins to brown, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the stove and whisk in the lemon juice.

                            To finish the dish: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment. Arrange the polenta discs and roasted carrots on the parchment to warm in the oven.

                            Remove and arrange the polenta and carrots on a serving plate and drizzle with the browned butter, garnish with chopped fresh thyme and serve with lemon wedges.

                            Compound Butters

                            Makes ½ cup.

                            Take a stick of unsalted butter and season with fresh herbs and lemon, or chili and lime, or berry jam, and you have the most versatile ingredients for sparking a range of dishes. Whether savory or sweet, these add richness and depth to the most ordinary foods. Make them ahead and store in the freezer. From Beth Dooley.

                            Lemon Thyme Butter:

                            • ½ c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
                              • 1 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme
                                • 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
                                  • Generous pinch coarse salt

                                    Directions

                                    In a small bowl, beat together all of the ingredients. Shape into a roll and wrap in parchment, twisted at both ends. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months or freeze.

                                    Serve on baked sweet potatoes, poached chicken and baked fish, or toss with pasta or rice.

                                    Chile Crisp Butter:

                                    • ½ c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
                                      • ½ tsp. to 1 tsp. chile crisp, or your favorite hot sauce, to taste
                                        • 1 tsp. fresh lime juice

                                          Directions

                                          In a small bowl, beat together all of the ingredients. Shape into a roll and wrap in parchment, twisted at both ends. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months or freeze.

                                          Serve on roasted sweet potatoes, polenta, and cornbread.

                                          Orange Marmalade Butter:

                                          • ½ c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
                                            • 2 to 3 tbsp. orange marmalade
                                              • 1 tbsp. blood orange juice, or lemon juice
                                                • Light pinch salt

                                                  Directions

                                                  In a small bowl, beat together all of the ingredients. Shape into a roll and wrap in parchment, twisted at both ends. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months or freeze.

                                                  Serve on pancakes, crêpes, muffins, toast, scones and oatmeal.

                                                  Whipped Olive Oil Butter:

                                                  • 4 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
                                                    • 4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
                                                      • Pinch salt

                                                        Directions

                                                        In a small bowl, beat together all of the ingredients. Transfer into a crock or jar, cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months, or freeze.

                                                        This blend is light, fluffy, yet rich; spread it on baguettes, croissants and baked potatoes.

                                                        Butter Steamed Broccoli with Parmesan Crisps

                                                        Serves 4 to 6.

                                                        Easy and elegant, this method transforms ordinary broccoli into a stellar side dish. Try it with cauliflower, carrots or parsnips, too. From Beth Dooley.

                                                        • 1 c. panko topping or toasted breadcrumbs
                                                          • 1 tbsp. melted butter
                                                            • ½ tsp. black pepper
                                                              • ¼ c. shredded Parmesan cheese
                                                                • 1 large head broccoli (2 lb.)
                                                                  • ¼ c. butter
                                                                    • ½ c. water, or more as needed
                                                                      • Pinch salt

                                                                        Directions

                                                                        In a small bowl, toss together the panko, melted butter, pepper and Parmesan.

                                                                        Trim the bottom of the broccoli stems. Separate the florets from the stems and cut the stems into ½-inch pieces.

                                                                        Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large sauté pan with a lid set over medium-high heat, melt the butter, then add the broccoli and water. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook the broccoli until bright green and firm-tender, about 5 minutes. If there is any water left in the pan, drain it off.

                                                                        Distribute the panko-Parmesan topping over the broccoli and toast in the oven until the top is golden and crisp, about 3 to 5 minutes. Serve hot.

