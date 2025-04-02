It’s not your imagination: Butter can make everything better

Golden polenta, sweetly roasted carrots, drizzled with thyme-infused browned butter, makes a simple, stellar vegetarian dish, much of which can be made ahead. Time allowing, make the polenta the night before so it’s really firm and easier to shape into discs. If you’re short on time, feel free to use the premade polenta from the refrigerated case in the grocery store. You can make the carrots a day ahead and rewarm in the oven before serving. And when browning the butter, be sure to keep an eye on it as it transitions from yellow to become dark and nutty; don’t let it burn. From Beth Dooley.