How constant change helped build one of Minneapolis’ most celebrated restaurants

He moved from allowing diners to choose individual dishes to presenting the meal as a whole in the form of a tasting menu, which resulted in a discovery of beets. “We roasted them until their jackets all but melted off,” said Roberts. The finished dish was spritzed with orange juice while the beets were hot, mingling the natural sugars of both. (The dish is back on the menu, still converting sworn beet haters with Badger Flame beets that glow like embers in the low dinner light.)