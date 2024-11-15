The suburbs vs. Minneapolis: Where will restaurants go?

Other city vs. suburb discrepancies go beyond costs. The bureaucracy of bigger government offices as restaurant owners navigate permits, licenses and regulations is already tricky, and owners fear it could become more complex if Minneapolis moves forward with a contentious proposal for a Labor Standards Board. The plan under consideration would give workers, business owners and community stakeholders (such as consumer advocacy groups or labor unions) equal voice in crafting workplace regulations for many sectors, including the hospitality industry. The Minneapolis Restaurant Coalition and Hospitality Minnesota are among the business groups opposed to it, and dozens of Minneapolis restaurant owners have signed a petition against it.