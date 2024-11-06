Workers, business owners crowd Minneapolis City Council presentation of contentious labor board

Chowdhury said: “What this is about is trusting our local businesses, trusting our workers and trusting consumers and experts and saying, ‘Hey, we trust you, we believe that you’re the experts, you should have a table to come together on and have a robust discussion to inform us as policy makers. Most [businesses}, they aren’t acting in an egregious way that’s impacting their workers in a negative fashion, but we want to go and examine the sectors where workers are struggling, where labor standards that are needed are missing, to improve the workplace and in turn improve our economy.”