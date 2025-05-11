Truck drivers to motorists: Stay out of the “No Zone”

Zion Smith climbed into the cab of a semi and it was an eye-opening experience.
As Smith sat in the driver’s seat, she looked straight ahead, but could not see the bicycle just a few feet in front of her. Smith looked right but could not spot the car parked to her side. She looked to the rear, but a pickup truck a few feet behind the semi was out of sight.
All of the objects were in her blind spots.
“Whoa,” said the senior taking a drivers education course at Coon Rapids High School. “It made me think we have to be cautious around semis. It’s scary.”
That was the lesson of the day as the American Trucking Associations (ATA) brought its “Share the Road” tour to the north Twin Cities metro school to teach aspiring drivers how to safely interact with big rigs.
Dave Hedicker, who has worked as a professional truck driver for 39 years and logged more than 4 million crash-free miles, said blind spots, what he calls “No Zones” drivers should avoid, can extend over two and three lanes, and hanging out there rather than passing a semi quickly can lead to serious consequences.
“If you can’t see our mirrors, we can’t see you,” he told the students. “We all have blind spots, but trucks’ are bigger due to the size of the vehicle.”
In 2022, 5,936 people died and an estimated 160,608 people were injured in traffic crashes involving large trucks, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.