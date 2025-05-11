Twin Cities Suburbs

22-year-old man fatally shot in Burnsville, medical examiner says

Police were investigating the fatal shooting early Sunday morning at the Chancellor Manor housing complex in Burnsville.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 11, 2025 at 10:37PM
Burnsville Police Department (Burnsville Police Department)

A 22-year-old man died Sunday after a shooting at a Burnsville housing complex, officials said.

Abdinaasir Noor Ahmed suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest at the Chancellor Manor housing complex, according to a report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Burnsville Police Department said in a social media post there was a shooting at a residence in the complex off Irving Avenue. An adult male was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police advised residents to avoid the area as it remained an active scene early Sunday morning.

The Eagan Police Department is investigating the homicide, according to the Medical Examiner’s report. No additional details were provided by Sunday afternoon.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Ritter

Reporter

Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

22-year-old man fatally shot in Burnsville, medical examiner says

card image

Police were investigating the fatal shooting early Sunday morning at the Chancellor Manor housing complex in Burnsville.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Orono voters head to polls Tuesday for special City Council election

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

As many Minnesota schools shrink, this part of the metro is seeing an enrollment boom

card image