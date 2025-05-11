22-year-old man fatally shot in Burnsville, medical examiner says

A 22-year-old man died Sunday after a shooting at a Burnsville housing complex, officials said.
Abdinaasir Noor Ahmed suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest at the Chancellor Manor housing complex, according to a report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Burnsville Police Department said in a social media post there was a shooting at a residence in the complex off Irving Avenue. An adult male was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police advised residents to avoid the area as it remained an active scene early Sunday morning.
The Eagan Police Department is investigating the homicide, according to the Medical Examiner’s report. No additional details were provided by Sunday afternoon.