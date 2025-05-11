Tre Stewart was 6 years old when he scored the first of what he has ballparked at “more than 200” touchdowns in a 16-year, under-the-radar career that has led him from the dusty Pop Warner fields of Winston-Salem, N.C., to the pristine palace that is the Vikings’ TCO Performance Center.
“I was a chubby 6-year-old,” said the undrafted rookie listed at 5-8, 186. “They had me playing D-tackle.”
Stewart asked to play running back, too. And the rest is a lot of history that’s unfolded beyond the goal line.
Eight players in Division I football scored 20 or more rushing touchdowns in 2024. Six of them were drafted by NFL teams, including Ashton Jeanty, who went sixth overall to the Raiders. One of them, Army quarterback Bryson Daily, signed a five-year deal with the United States of America as an infantry officer.
And then there’s Tre Stewart, who once again was unwanted by pretty much everyone despite helping Jacksonville State to its first Conference USA title while rushing for 1,638 yards, a 5.9-yard average and 25 touchdowns that ranked third nationally behind only Daily (32) and Jeanty (29).
“Before the draft, I talked to the Patriots and the 49ers, and that was about it,” Stewart said. “The Vikings didn’t talk to me. But the draft ended and the Vikings came together as the best fit. I could have gone to Detroit or Cleveland, but the Vikings’ offense — the way they run the ball with the zone scheme — is how we did things at Jacksonville State.”
When asked what drew the Vikings to Stewart, coach Kevin O’Connell said the words “explosiveness” and “physicality” and compared Stewart’s traits to those of receiver Tai Felton, the rookie third-round pick with the 4.37 speed.
Now it’s up to Stewart to push fourth-year pro Ty Chandler for No. 3 reps behind Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, and on special teams, where Chandler is the forgettable incumbent kick returner. Chandler hasn’t missed a game the past two years, but his stock has fallen from 102 carries and 307 offensive snaps (27%) in 2023 to 56 carries and 153 offensive snaps (14%) in 2024.