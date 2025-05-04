America's long history of ‘checks and balances' is being tested by Trump like rarely before

ATLANTA — It's what one historian calls an ''elaborate, clunky machine,'' one that's been fundamental to American democracy for more than two centuries.
The principle of ''checks and balances'' is rooted in the Constitution's design of a national government with three distinct, coequal branches.
President Donald Trump in his first 100 days tested that system like rarely before, signing dozens of executive orders, closing or sharply reducing government agencies funded by Congress, and denigrating judges who have issued dozens of rulings against him.
''The framers were acutely aware of competing interests, and they had great distrust of concentrated authority,'' said Dartmouth College professor John Carey, an expert on American democracy. ''That's where the idea came from.''
Their road map has mostly prevented control from falling into ''one person's hands,'' Carey said. But he warned that the system depends on ''people operating in good faith ... and not necessarily exercising power to the fullest extent imaginable.''
Here's a look at checks and balances and previous tests across U.S. history.
A fight over Jefferson ignoring Adams' appointments
The foundational checks-and-balances fight: President John Adams' made last-minute appointments before he left office in 1801. His successor, Thomas Jefferson, and Secretary of State James Madison ignored them. William Marbury, an Adams justice of the peace appointee, asked the Supreme Court to compel Jefferson and Madison to honor Adams' decisions.