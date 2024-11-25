Ahead of opening night at the first Parlour, co-owner Brent Frederick was excited, yet unsure how the new restaurant would land.
Burger sensation Parlour opens in Excelsior this week
The move continues Jester Concepts' suburban expansion.
He could never have known all the ways the subterranean bar, located under sister restaurant Borough, would change Minneapolis’ expectations around a great burger and Old Fashioneds. Now there’s a different kind of excitement, as Frederick can’t wait to share the newest Parlour, which opens Nov. 27 in downtown Excelsior. And like the original, it’s downstairs.
“It’s almost 13 years ago,” he said. “We were so young and just flying by the seat of our pants. Now, I’m a little wiser. This time we have a whole team of people who really know what they’re doing.”
The new Parlour will serve a menu stacked with favorites: that burger, the chicken sandwich, bacon popcorn, and fries that are better when shared around a table of friends.
And of course, the bar will serve those Old Fashioneds and seasonal Manhattans that are synonymous with the Parlour experience. The original menu was created by Jesse Held. This time, the company Held co-owns with Parlour alum Jeff Erkkila — Earl Giles — is building the bar menu.
“Jester and Earl Giles still have several people who work for both companies. Earl Giles’ bar director used to work for Jester and he has been integral in this process,” said Frederick.
Parlour is just one piece of big plans Jester has for Excelsior. Above Parlour will be two more (as of yet unnamed) restaurant concepts. Expect more news on that this spring.
The new Parlour has just 65 seats and a cozy vibe. “We’re a winter restaurant. Around the back, downstairs, meat and brown liquor cocktails,” Frederick said. “It’s going to be good — and everything people expect when they think of Parlour.”
Location: 200 Water St., Excelsior, cqparlourbar.com
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu., 4-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Opens Nov. 27.
Worth noting: Parlour’s entrance is around the back of the building and down the stairs.
Parlour in the wild: In addition to locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul and now Excelsior, you can find Parlour burgers at U.S. Bank Stadium, Huntington Bank Stadium, Target Center and the Green Room. There’s a food truck and trailer, too.
