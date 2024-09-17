With her new cookbook, Zoë François is firmly in her cookie era

People of that era, especially Jewish people, don’t speak of tragedies. I didn’t know the importance. My great-great-grandmother had this bakery in Kyiv at the historical cusp of Russian revolution. She was not only baking for levity and joy, which we bakers do. But also survival. Her daughters were stealing the ingredients to sell to earn enough money to come to America. I would not exist if it wasn’t for cookies. The craziest thing is that these recipes were passed down orally until I asked for them. That was the very first time they’d been written down. It was a total accident. She passed away and I thought nothing of it, and now I’m kicking myself that I only got the three.