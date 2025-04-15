Eat & Drink

Rosedale adds dim sum and hot pot; another Wuollet Bakery closes

Plus: Moona Moono arrives in Uptown with viral Dalgona coffee, crepes in Edina, and an opening date and new name for a notable restaurant location.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 11:30AM
A hot pot filled with mushrooms, vegetables and sauce.
Legendary Spice is bringing hot pot to Rosedale Center. (Provided by Legendary Spice)

Legendary Spice and Boba X have officially opened in Potluck, the food hall-style eating space inside Rosedale Center.

Legendary Spice’s menu includes a mix of hot pot-inspired bowls, fried noodles and dim sum dishes. That means sour soup dumplings, shumai and Szechuan wontons alongside build-your-own noodle combos, and vegetarian hot pot with enoki mushrooms and napa cabbage. Prices range from $6.95 for dumplings up to $26 for a variety of meats hot pot. Most entrees are priced in the midteens.

Right next door is Boba X, serving a whole beverage lineup from teas, flavored milk, cheese foam toppers, lattes, fresh smoothies and more. Prices are mostly under $10.

The two new vendors have replaced the former Salad Slayer and Joey Meatballs stands, which closed earlier this year.

Coffee drinks and kawaii goods in Uptown

The highly anticipated Moona Moono officially opened over the weekend to long lines and enthusiastic shoppers at 3048 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. The former Paper Source has been transformed into an airy and open space that stocks adorable goods, housewares, Korean skin care and more.

At the back of the store is a cafe space that offers boba, matcha tea, espresso drinks as well as the viral Dalgona latte and espresso tonic. For snacking, light bites include Bogart’s doughnuts with exclusive-to-the-shop flavors like yuzu poppy seed and brown-butter matcha. There are chips and a few other snacks in stock to enjoy in the modest seating area.

Moona Moono is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Robbinsdale Wuollet the latest to close

The main street Robbinsdale location of Wuollet Bakery (4139 Broadway Av. W.) has closed. It’s the latest in a string of closures for the historic bakery that was founded in 1944. Wuollet has been closing its metro locations at a steady pace. Most recently, the flagship Minneapolis location on 50th Street closed. Other recent losses include the downtown Minneapolis skyway outpost, Wayzata, Hastings and St. Paul.

Eric Shogren bought the company in 2016. He arrived in his native Twin Cities after living abroad for years in Russia, setting his sights on putting the Wuollet stamp on several historic, often family-owned bakeries. Soon A Baker’s Wife in Minneapolis, Grandma’s Bakery in White Bear Lake, Hans’ Bakery in Anoka, Emily’s Bakery in Hastings as well as the metro locations of Wuollet were all under Shogren’s business umbrella.

Despite multiple closings, the company continues to paint a sunnier picture. When the St. Paul Wuollet closed, a statement expressed hope for a relocation. After the Robbinsdale closure, the decision was categorized as a restructuring in a statement that said, in part, “Our restructuring to reorganize for a better future includes making changes to some of our bakery retail locations, but it certainly does not mean we’re going out of business. Look for good things still to come from us!”

We’ll be eyeing the remaining Uptown location, Hans’ Bakery in Anoka and A Baker’s Wife in south Minneapolis, the trio of businesses still operated by the company.

A folded crepe with powdered sugar, a strawberry, whipped cream and caramel.
A dulce de leche crêpe from the Woodbury location of the cafe. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Cafe heading to Galleria

Sweet Paris, the crêpe-centered, fast-casual chain will expand to Edina’s Galleria this fall. The restaurants specialize in sweet and savory crêpes, along with a few other French-inspired menu items.

This new outpost is under the same ownership as the two other Sweet Paris locations in the metro area, Woodbury and the Mall of America. Tenacity Restaurant Group has signed a four-location deal with the company.

It's not really French, nor a traditional taco, but this dish from Chloe features grilled tortillas filled with French fries, cheese, meat, lettuce and more. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

More lunch options for downtown workers

In downtown Minneapolis, Chloe by Vincent, the sit-down restaurant from chef Vincent Françoual and Restore Restaurant Holdings, is adding lunch hours starting this week, Tuesday through Friday starting at 11 a.m. On the menu are the classic croque-monsieur ($19), French tacos ($16), even steak frites ($38) along with more of the restaurant’s offerings. Reservations can be made on Resy.

Whatever you call it, it's still that fun restaurant with the giant spinning patio deal out front. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

New name, same defining characteristic

We’re still going to call it “the one with the Ferris wheel out front,” even though this restaurant is technically sporting a giant, rotating patio, not a carnival ride. Last week we learned that the fun-time eatery with the massive indoor-outdoor space will officially be known as Hey Y’all, Tipsy Taco Bar.

The Tex-Mex-meets-barbecue restaurant (2501 NE. Marshall St., Mpls.) inspired by the vibrant entertainment scene in Austin, Texas, will hold its grand opening on May 3 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets ($60) include a $50 food and beverage credit; get yours on Eventbrite. Find all the details at heyyallmpls.com.

Formerly called Big Star Tipsy Taco Bar, the restaurant rebranded due to trademark concerns.

