Rosedale adds dim sum and hot pot; another Wuollet Bakery closes

Legendary Spice and Boba X have officially opened in Potluck, the food hall-style eating space inside Rosedale Center.
Legendary Spice’s menu includes a mix of hot pot-inspired bowls, fried noodles and dim sum dishes. That means sour soup dumplings, shumai and Szechuan wontons alongside build-your-own noodle combos, and vegetarian hot pot with enoki mushrooms and napa cabbage. Prices range from $6.95 for dumplings up to $26 for a variety of meats hot pot. Most entrees are priced in the midteens.
Right next door is Boba X, serving a whole beverage lineup from teas, flavored milk, cheese foam toppers, lattes, fresh smoothies and more. Prices are mostly under $10.
The two new vendors have replaced the former Salad Slayer and Joey Meatballs stands, which closed earlier this year.
Coffee drinks and kawaii goods in Uptown
The highly anticipated Moona Moono officially opened over the weekend to long lines and enthusiastic shoppers at 3048 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. The former Paper Source has been transformed into an airy and open space that stocks adorable goods, housewares, Korean skin care and more.
At the back of the store is a cafe space that offers boba, matcha tea, espresso drinks as well as the viral Dalgona latte and espresso tonic. For snacking, light bites include Bogart’s doughnuts with exclusive-to-the-shop flavors like yuzu poppy seed and brown-butter matcha. There are chips and a few other snacks in stock to enjoy in the modest seating area.
Moona Moono is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Robbinsdale Wuollet the latest to close
The main street Robbinsdale location of Wuollet Bakery (4139 Broadway Av. W.) has closed. It’s the latest in a string of closures for the historic bakery that was founded in 1944. Wuollet has been closing its metro locations at a steady pace. Most recently, the flagship Minneapolis location on 50th Street closed. Other recent losses include the downtown Minneapolis skyway outpost, Wayzata, Hastings and St. Paul.