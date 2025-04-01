Peek inside the new Minneapolis restaurant taking over Betty Danger’s

If everything is bigger in Texas, that explains Joe Radaich’s supersized idea of opening Big Star Tipsy Taco Bar in the former Betty Danger’s, the can’t-miss northeast Minneapolis restaurant with a Ferris wheel.
After spending a couple of winters in Austin, Texas, the restaurateur became enamored of the city’s scene, from the colorful decor to the taco-meets-barbecue cuisine. And he’s bringing both to his latest project, which is expected to open in May.
Radaich has given the space an overhaul, opening up the dining room, adding floral touches and Southern-style art. Pops of candy apple red, cotton candy pink and white are splashed throughout the cavernous restaurant, at 2501 NE. Marshall St.
“Just in case you’re thinking you’re having a Betty’s memory, you’re not,” said Radaich.
Well, the Ferris wheel and mini-golf course might ring a bell.
“I would walk through [the restaurant] and say, ‘I love the bones.’ The kitchen and the bar are like a dream, the way that they built it,” said Radaich, who toured the space a few times before buying it in November. “And then I’d walk outside and I’d look at the Ferris wheel and go, how can I concept this? How can I integrate this?”
With room for 190 diners outside, including 64 on the Ferris wheel, and 180 inside, the food had to be something that can be produced quickly. He found the answer in tacos.
The menu
Radaich, who was behind such Twin Cities spots as Sporty’s Pub and Grill and Como Tap, went to work on a concept, writing a preliminary menu and cocktail list.