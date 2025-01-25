Wuollet Bakery is closing its store in southwest Minneapolis at the end of business Saturday but says it plans to relocate soon to nearby Edina.
Wuollet Bakery closing 50th and France-area location
It’s the fifth Wuollet Bakery to close in a year following complaints, evictions and a lawsuit.
According to a statement issued Saturday by the company, the building housing the bakery at 3608 W. 50th St. has been sold, and the business will move to “a new and improved location” in Edina.
This makes the fifth Wuollet Bakery location to shutter in the past year, following closings in Wayzata, Hastings, St. Paul and downtown Minneapolis.
Eric Shogren bought the business in 2019, promising to preserve the bakery’s family-owned feel. Complaints, coronavirus restrictions and financial concerns followed, leading a Chicago-based bank to sue Shogren for defaulting on $1.3 million in loans. Shogren has disputed claims about food quality.
Wuollet’s landlord sued to evict the bakery from the 50th and France location in October, reporting that the business was delinquent on more than $150,000 in rent payments.
According to the statement released Saturday, Wuollet is planning “changes to some of our bakery retail locations, but it certainly does not mean we’re going out of business. Look for good things to come from us!”
“We want to thank all of our loyal customers, especially those who live in this neighborhood, for your years of support and encouragement,” the statement read.
Customers can pick up existing orders at the 50th and France area location this weekend. Staffers will also contact clients to offer free delivery for those orders.
