20 places to eat in downtown Minneapolis before (and after) Timberwolves games this weekend

Head downtown early and maybe stay a bit later to celebrate a win at these local bars and restaurants.

By Joy Summers and

Nancy Ngo

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 25, 2025 at 6:57PM
Even Crunch gets down at Tom's Watch Bar. He was there when the Timberwolves won Game 7 last season against the Denver Nuggets. (Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As the first home Western Conference playoff game gets underway, locals and out-of-towners heading to the Target Center to watch the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and L.A. Lakers have plenty of pre- or post-game options to eat and drink. Whether it’s fueling up at a sports bar or heading to the latest hotspot, depending on what you’re craving, the world of downtown Minneapolis is your oyster.

Listed in (approximate) order of walking distance from Target Center.

Gluek’s

Minneapolis has a reputation for erasing historic buildings, but when Gluek’s burned down to its shell in 1989, the building remained and the room was rebuilt. Gluek’s itself is a landmark brand for the city, with the original brewery dating back to 1857. The restaurant as we know it, with its blue-plate menu that draws enthusiastic sports fans and downtown workers for lunch, hasn’t changed much since it reopened post-fire in 1990. And that’s not a bad thing.

16 N. 6th St., Mpls., gluecks.com

The Loon Cafe

Just a few steps down the block from Target Center, this pub has been famous for its chili since the invention of the Grape Ape shot (which they’re also known for). Order up some nachos and a beer before ambling over to the game.

500 1st Av. N., Mpls., looncafe.com/minneapolis

Tom’s Watch Bar

You won’t miss much of the pregame show with television screens at nearly every turn. The menu has classic bar fare (fried pickles, nachos, wings, burgers) but also a poke bowl, salads, mac and cheese, lobster and shrimp tacos and more. There’s a great beer lineup, and craft cocktails, too. Tom’s Watch Bar also sports an indoor-outdoor patio for soaking up the pregame downtown excitement.

609 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., tomswatchbar.com

Lyon’s Pub

One of downtown Minneapolis’ best neighborhood bars, with a classic rock soundtrack and a menu centered on the beloved burgers. It’s a casual spot with more seating than it appears at first glance. Bartenders are usually quick with a pour and happy to get you out the door before tipoff.

16 S. 6th St., Mpls., lyonspub.com

Murray’s

Follow the neon sign to this steakhouse that’s been serving downtown Minneapolis since the 1940s. An icon of the city’s dining scene, this is the spot for a famous butter knife steak, or even just a fuss-free Old Fashioned.

26 S. 6th St., Mpls., murraysrestaurant.com

Fhima’s

This absolutely stunning Art Deco dining room might not appear to have anything in common with basketball, but chef/owner David Fhima oversees Target Center’s culinary lineup with Levy Restaurants and has a stand at Section 126. After tasting those spicy chicken lollipops, elevate your postgame nosh right at the source.

40 S. 7th St., Mpls., fhimasmpls.com

Parlay Kitchen and Bar

Two blocks from the Target Center, it makes sense that Union Rooftop Kitchen, Bar & Grill recently converted the first floor into a sports bar. The space now has screens up for watching coverage of the big game and is serving elevated bar and grill food.

731 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., instagram.com/parlay.mn

Pizza Luce

Long the last stop for many a downtown bargoer, this outpost of the popular pizza chain sells by the slice until 2:30 a.m. every night. It’s a good place to go for a postgame slice or to grab a beer and a bite ahead of time.

119 N. 4th St., Mpls., pizzaluce.com

Salt & Flour Kitchen

Fans of Brian and Sarah Ingram’s Hope Breakfast Bar will feel right at home at the couple’s North Loop Italian restaurant. The menu of starters, housemade pastas, pizzas and over-the-top desserts is ideal for sharing before tip-off, and the cocktail list includes a reputable list of NA drinks, too. It’s open for both lunch and dinner, but if it’s breakfast you want, you’re in luck: a Hope Breakfast Bar is in the same building.

350 N. 5th St., Mpls., saltandflourkitchen.com

Runyon’s

Runyon’s claims to be the first bar in Minneapolis to serve Buffalo wings back when it opened in 1984. The bar still brings the tangy heat on the wings and some tasty skinny fries to pair with a beer. The vintage come-as-you-are decor and walkability to Target Center make it an ideal pregame spot.

107 Washington Av. N., Mpls., facebook.com/RunyonsTavern

Butcher’s Tale

Smoke and meat and a dimly lit room all set the stage for hearty, grilled fare and bourbon-smoky cocktails. It’s on the slightly quieter end of downtown and an easy, well-lit walk over to Target Center. For a more casual setting and menu, head to the beer garden out back.

1121 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., butcherstale.com

Billy Sushi

Chef/owner Billy Tserenbat is a Minneapolis character and big-time basketball fan — often seen courtside at Timberwolves games when he isn’t in his always-buzzing restaurant. Billy Sushi is where touring musicians and sports stars often stop to dine — and it’s no wonder. The dining room is always a party and the sushi is top-tier. After the game, enter through the alley to Billy After Dark, the restaurant’s subterranean speakeasy, where the ceiling is a sky with shooting stars, the music vibrates through the seats and cocktails are served with spectacular flair.

116 1st Av. N., Mpls., billysushi.net

Red Cow

All of the burgers from the sizeable food list get cranked up a notch here while the cocktails and drink menu are just as thoughtful, making this casual spot a draw. It’s just over Washington Avenue from the Target Center, and also has a nice patio setup for enjoying the seasonal weather before heading to the game.

208 1st Av. N., Mpls., redcowmn.com

Mackenzie Pub

This cozy hang is part Scottish pub, part smokehouse. Start with a properly poured Guinness and watch it settle while the staff cooks up an order of the famous smoked wings. This bar has been serving downtown eventgoers and theater crowds since 1994, with an ahead-of-its-time craft beer menu.

918 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., mackenziepub.com

Guacaya Bistreaux

This undersung gem is in the heart of Minneapolis’ lively North Loop neighborhood — and easy to get to from the Target Center parking ramps. Stop by for the Caribbean-meets-New Orleans menu and a selection of batched cocktails.

337 Washington Av. N., Mpls., guacayabistreaux.com

Dario

Dario is one of the hottest restaurants in town. Angle for one of the few first-come, first-served seats to soak in the punk soundtrack and exceptional cocktails from co-owner Stephen Rowe. Chef and co-owner Joe Rolle is cooking up fresh pasta with unabashed flavors in the kitchen.

323 Washington Av. N., Mpls., dariorestaurant.com

Mara

The Four Seasons is likely the hotel most out-of-town VIPs will be staying at, and hanging at the bar is usually a good way to spot the bold names here for the game. Plus, the cocktails and this bar are dead sexy.

245 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., mararestaurantandbar.com

Spoon and Stable

Gavin Kaysen’s notable first restaurant is a bit of a hike from Target Center, but it’s a much-loved late-night stop, open until midnight and serving food until 11 p.m.

211 N. 1st St., Mpls., spoonandstable.com

The Rabbit Hole

The latest addition to the downtown sports bar scene, the spot in the buzzing North Loop neighborhood is a sprawling space accented with turf grass, pink neon and, of course, an abundance of screens for watching the game. Whether its rib-eye sliders or Tater Tot hotdish, look for American fare cranked up a notch as well as playful craft cocktails.

411 Washington Av. N., Mpls., therabbitholemn.com

Nicollet Diner

When you’re hungry and it’s so late it actually counts as early, Nicollet Diner is still serving at the edge of downtown Minneapolis. This diner stays open 24 hours a day and stocks a full bar that serves until 2 a.m.

1333 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., thenicolletdiner.com

about the writers

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

