20 places to eat in downtown Minneapolis before (and after) Timberwolves games this weekend

Chef/owner Billy Tserenbat is a Minneapolis character and big-time basketball fan — often seen courtside at Timberwolves games when he isn’t in his always-buzzing restaurant. Billy Sushi is where touring musicians and sports stars often stop to dine — and it’s no wonder. The dining room is always a party and the sushi is top-tier. After the game, enter through the alley to Billy After Dark, the restaurant’s subterranean speakeasy, where the ceiling is a sky with shooting stars, the music vibrates through the seats and cocktails are served with spectacular flair.