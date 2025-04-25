20 places to eat in downtown Minneapolis before (and after) Timberwolves games this weekend

As the first home Western Conference playoff game gets underway, locals and out-of-towners heading to the Target Center to watch the matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and L.A. Lakers have plenty of pre- or post-game options to eat and drink. Whether it’s fueling up at a sports bar or heading to the latest hotspot, depending on what you’re craving, the world of downtown Minneapolis is your oyster.
Listed in (approximate) order of walking distance from Target Center.
Gluek’s
Minneapolis has a reputation for erasing historic buildings, but when Gluek’s burned down to its shell in 1989, the building remained and the room was rebuilt. Gluek’s itself is a landmark brand for the city, with the original brewery dating back to 1857. The restaurant as we know it, with its blue-plate menu that draws enthusiastic sports fans and downtown workers for lunch, hasn’t changed much since it reopened post-fire in 1990. And that’s not a bad thing.
The Loon Cafe
Just a few steps down the block from Target Center, this pub has been famous for its chili since the invention of the Grape Ape shot (which they’re also known for). Order up some nachos and a beer before ambling over to the game.
500 1st Av. N., Mpls., looncafe.com/minneapolis
Tom’s Watch Bar
You won’t miss much of the pregame show with television screens at nearly every turn. The menu has classic bar fare (fried pickles, nachos, wings, burgers) but also a poke bowl, salads, mac and cheese, lobster and shrimp tacos and more. There’s a great beer lineup, and craft cocktails, too. Tom’s Watch Bar also sports an indoor-outdoor patio for soaking up the pregame downtown excitement.
609 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., tomswatchbar.com